PHILIPSBURG — The Philipsburg-Osceola baseball team got a brilliant performance from starter Colby Hahn and three hits and two RBIs from Nick Coudriet in a 10-0 victory in five innings over defending state champion Tyrone.
Hahn pitched a complete game, two-hitter, while striking out four in his first starting performance of the season.
“We are so happy with Colby.,” said P-O head coach Doug Sankey. “He has really improved so much. And I mean physically. He has gotten bigger and stronger.
“Last year, he started for us about midway through. He just keeps getting better. Every time he threw a bullpen, he just keeps impressing more and more.”
The Mounties faced off against Penn State commit Aiden Coleman, who loaded the bases in the first inning, but worked out of a jam to get a timely strikeout to end the inning.
Coleman struggled again in the bottom of the second, as Jamey Massung singled, then was plated on a hard-hit triple by Coudriet.
After a strikeout, Coleman got to a 3-2 count on leadoff batter Ben Gustkey before signaling to the dugout he was done.
The Eagles brought in Zach LeGars, who walked Gustkey on the next pitch.
An RBI single from Parker White made it 2-0, but the Mounties left the bases loaded once again.
Meawhile, Hahn was having an excellent day on the mound, allowing just two base runners — both in the second inning. One reached on an error and another reached on a fielder’s choice.
But Hahn got a strikeout and a ground out to end the inning.
LeGars held the Mounties scoreless in the bottom of the third, but the hosts got their bats warmed up in the bottom of the fourth.
Gustkey and White had back-to-back singles before Jeremy Whitehead reached on a fielder’s choice.
David Meersand singled home Gustkey, before Whitehead came home on an overthrow on a delayed steal.
Meersand was later plated on an RBI single by Massung. Coudriet knocked in another run on an RBI double to make 6-0 in favor of the Mounties.
“Nick picked us up,” Sankey said. “He made a couple of adjustments at the plate. By the time he got to third, he said, ‘I think I’ve got it figured out.’ Everything he had been hitting was pulling. But today, he hit that gap three times.
“He is starting to feel it. We just have to keep him feeling that way.”
P-O had a pitcher warming up in the bullpen, but Hahn was determined to close it out on his own, allowing just a single and a fielder’s choice before getting out of the inning when the Eagles’ leadoff batter was caught looking.
Hahn threw just 59 pitches in the game.
“I thought he spotted really well,” Sankey said. “His curve ball was good and his changeup was good. His fastball seemed to get better as the game went on. I thought he threw great today. I expected him to do well, but that was pretty impressive.”
The Mounties closed it out in the bottom of the fifth, thanks to a bases-clearing double by Whitehead and an RBI single from Hahn to invoke the Mercy Rule.
Both Coudriet and White had three hits on the day, while Massung had two. Gustkey and Whitehead each scored two runs.
“You just never know what to expect,” Sankey said. “Jamey has really picked it up. His at-bats have been really good. He had a big hit for us Saturday (against BEA) and another one today.
“If the guys at the bottom can just turn it over, we will do fine.”
Philipsburg-Osceola improved to 2-0 overall and 2-0 in the Mountain League. The Mounties host Huntingdon on Friday.
Tyrone—0
LeGars cf-p-cf 3000, Lang 2b 2000, Gampe 1b 2000, Brooks c 2010, Patterson cr 0000, Ai. Coleman p-cf 1000, Yingling cr-rf 1000, Lehner 3b 2000, Walk ss 2010, Rhoades lf-p 2000, A.J. Coleman rf-cf-lf 2000. Totals: 19-0-2-0.
Philipsburg-Osceola—10
Gustkey c 2210, White ss 4131, Whitehead lf 4213, Meersand 3b 3111, C. Hahn 3011, B. Hahn cr 0000, Emigh rf 2100, Massung 1b 3121, Coudriet 2b 3132, DeSimone 3110. Totals: 27-10-13-9.
Score by Innings
Tyrone 000 00— 0 2 3
P-O 020 44—10 13 2
Errors—Lehner, LeGars, Walk. LOB—Tyrone 4, Philipsburg-Osceola 9. 2B—Coudriet. 3B—Coudriet, Whitehead. SB—Ai. Coleman. Whitehead.
Pitching
Tyrone: Ai. Coleman—1 1/3 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 3 BB, 2 SO. LeGars—2 2/3 IP, 7 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 1 BB, 0 SO. Rhoades—1/3 IP, 3 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 1 BB, 0 SO.
Philipsburg-Osceola: C. Hahn—5 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 4 SO.
WP—C. Hahn (1-0). LP—Ai Coleman.