HOUTZDALE — The West Branch girls soccer team has been led mostly by Jenna Mertz, Emily Parks, Olivia Straka and Lauren Timblin on offense this season as the quartet had combined to score 40 of the Lady Warriors’ 64 goals going into Tuesday’s game.
But it was freshman Sarah Guglielmi, who had the biggest impact in Tuesday’s game at CNB Bank Stadium, scoring four times to lead West Branch to an 8-3 victory over Moshannon Valley.
Guglielmi, who has seen most of her action this season on defense and in goal in relief of starter Katlyn Folmar, got her first taste at forward and scored four times on five shots.
“I think 20 of our 22 rostered players now have goals, so anybody on our team can score,” West Branch head coach Angie Fenush said. “But Sarah was a great spark tonight. And it was purely out of hard work and hustle. She has a great work ethic and she deserved it, and I think the team had fun with it.”
The Lady Warriors were in need of a spark after Damsel Saleh Perea scored at 8:08 to cut the hosts deficit to 2-1. Mo Valley had much of the possession over the next 15 minutes and had the Lady Warriors on their heels until Guglielmi scored twice in a span of 4:02 to make it a 4-1 game.
“We started out fast,” Fenush said. “I think we got a little too comfortable. I think we’ve been doing that. We get too comfortable and we get too lax. The girls know they have to stop doing that because any given day, anything can happen.”
Straka scored at 4:08, while Timblin found the back of the net 1:34 later to make it 2-0.
Jenna Mertz assisted on Timblin’s goal and was in position to knock in Straka’s first shot had it not crossed the line after a wicked bounce.
“It’s not all about scoring,” Fenush said. “Jenna made a lot of things happen from running back and forth and passing the ball.”
After Guglielmi made it 4-1, Straka rocketed a pair of goals past Damsel keeper Kate Fox 53 seconds apart to give the Lady Warriors a 6-1 advantage.
“Straka gives you those bursts,” Fenush said. “And when she does that, it’s game on. She’s a game changer, and not many many people are going to stop her rocket of a shot.”
Mo Valley responded immediately after Straka’s third goal as Sarah McClelland got open for a long shot that got past Folmar just 11 seconds later to give her team a little momentum going into the half.
“We played tough,” Mo Valley head coach Joceny Benjamin said. “If we could have stopped the silly mistakes that happened in the back, I think we could have made it a better game. Everything was working well for us today except some things in the back, and it wasn’t too much, but West Branch is good team. When you play a team as good as West Branch, you can’t make those mistakes.”
Guglielmi scored two more times in the second half, both on breakaways, while McClelland added her second goal on a direct kick from about 30 yards out.
West Branch held a 16-4 advantage in shots.
“I’m really proud of all the girls, especially in the second half,” Fenush said. “They don’t understand that goals don’t happen if it’s not for the hard wrk, nice passes and hustle of the rest of the team.”
The three goals scored by Mo Valley equals the amount of goals West Branch had allowed in its previous nine games combined.
“We’re trying to find our perfect fit and have everyone clicking,” Fenush said. “We have a lot of rotations in and out. And we made some mistakes. But Sarah McClelland is just a great shooter too. Hats off to her. No keeper is going to stop those shots.
“This late in the season that is actually nice. We want out keeper and our defense to get tested a little bit. We unfortunately haven’t had that a whole lot, so we were happy to see it.”
Meanwhile, Benjamin was thrilled with the Damsels effort and his team’s improvement from Mo Valley’s first matchup with West Branch, a 9-0 loss.
“We’re going to build on that,” he said. “We keep improving every day, every game. When we first started the season we couldn’t stop the ball and make a pass. Now, you see the girls stop it, look and then make a pass. If we keep improving, the skies the limit.”
Mo Valley (2-6) is back in action today at Curwensville.
West Branch (9-0-1) hosts Northern Bedford on Thursday.
West Branch 8,
Moshannon Valley 3
Scoring Summary
First Half
1. Olivia Straka, WB, (unassisted), 4:08.
2. Lauren Timblin, WB, (Jenna Mertz), 5:42.
3. Selah Perea, MV, (unassisted), 8:08.
4. Sarah Guglielmi, (unassisted), 24:44.
5. Guglielmi, WB, (unassisted), 28:46.
6. Straka, WB, (unassisted), 35:29.
7. Straka, WB, (Olivia Koleno), 36:22.
8. Sarah McClelland, MV, (unassisted), 36:33.
Second Half
9. Guglielmi, WB, (unassisted), 56:12.
10. McClelland, MV, (direct kick), 64:56.
11. Guglielmi, WB, (unassisted), 66:26.
Shots: West Branch 16, Moshannon Valley 4.
Saves: West Branch (Katlyn Folmar) 1, Moshannon Valley (Kate Fox) 8.
Corner kicks: West Branch 3, Moshannon Valley 0.