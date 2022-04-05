ALLPORT — After fighting through a tough first inning that was prolonged by a pair of errors, West Branch pitcher Owen Graham found his groove.
The senior southpaw allowed two unearned runs on three hits in the 23-pitch first inning, but both he and his defense were on point over the final six frames.
Graham gave up just two more hits over the final six innings and finished the game with nine strikeouts in his 95-pitch masterpiece to lead the Warriors to an 8-2 victory on Monday. West Branch was also flawless in the field the rest of the way.
“I think we had some first-inning jitters or something,” West Branch head coach Dave Learish said. “It was kind of a weird inning. But Owen pitched a great game. So far, Ive been happy with our pitching outings.”
Graham got more than enough run support from the Warrior offense, which only had four hits, but also drew nine walks and took advantage of the opportunities it had. West Branch added a pair of stolen bases and advanced on the base paths several more times due to four wild pitches and three passed balls.
“I was happy with how we hit,” Learish said. “I think that is moving in the right direction. Luke Liptak had two hits and had one deep (out) to centerfield. We need to get some more guys breaking out.”
After falling behind 2-0, the Warriors got a run back in the home half of the first on a RBI groundout from Lukas Colton, who knocked in Isaac Tiracorda, who was hit by a pitch before moving from first to third on a wild pitch and passed ball.
West Branch tied the game at 2 in the second thanks to a pair of Pirate errors, then put two more on the board in the third.
Zack Tiracorda led off with a walk and stole second before Graham drew a one-out free pass. Logan Folmar knocked in Tiracorda later in the inning on an RBI groundout to second before Liptak plated Graham with a base hit.
West Branch put things away in the fifth, batting around in the inning.
Folmar led off with a walk and moved to second when Pirate starting pitcher Rowan Gorsuch was called for a balk.
Liptak picked up his second RBI single of the game two pitches later and moved to second on a wild pitch before Anthony Guglielmi drew a walk. Gorsuch reached his pitch limit at that point.
Liptak got gunned down at third, trying to advance a base on another wild pitch, and new Pirate pitcher Dylan Shawver struck out the first batter he faced for the second out of the inning.
But West Branch did quite a bit more damage with two outs.
Zach McGonigal walked in front of Isaac Tiracorda, who singled to drive in Guglielmi. The Pirates chose to intentionally walk Zack Tiracorda for the second time in the game, bringing up Colton, who made them pay with a 2-run single.
Graham closed the game out with a 10-pitch seventh inning, striking out the side to put an exclamation point on his complete game. Graham retired 13 of the final 14 batters he faced, only allowing a two-out single to Gorsuch in the fifth inning.
“I think Owen got a little stronger over his last couple innings,” Learish said. “It’s not uncommon to have an inning or two in the middle where you seem to kind of get off rhythm a little bit, but he finished things up pretty well.”
Gorsuch and Lambert Palmer each had two hits for the Pirates. The rest of the Williamsburg lineup was 1-for-19 against Graham.
West Branch improved to 3-1 overall and 2-1 in the Inter County Conference.
The Warriors host Juniata Valley today.
Williamsburg—2
Hughes rf 2000, Gorsuch p-2b 3020, Palmer ss 3120, Hartman 1b 2110, Shawver 2b-p 3000, Brantner c 3000, Uplinger lf 3000, McGregor cf 3000, Wagner 3b 3000. Totals: 25-2-5-0.
West Branch—8
I. Tiracorda c 3200, Z. Tiracorda ss 1100, Colton 2b 3013, Graham p 2100, Folmar 1b 4111, Liptak 3b 4122, Guglielmi cf 3100, Rothrock lf 3000, McGonigal rf 1100, Totals: 24-8-4-6.
Score by Innings
Williamsburg 200 000 0—2 5 2
West Branch 112 040 x—8 4 2
Errors—Shawver, Wagner; McGonigal, Graham. LOB—Williamsburg 4, West Branch 8. DP—West Branch. SB—Palmer; Z. Tiracorda, Graham. CS—Hughes (by Z. Tiracorda); Liptak (by Brantner). PO—Gorsuch (by Graham). WP—Gorsuch 3, Shawver 1. IBB—Z. Tiracorda 2. PB—Brantner—3, I. Tiracorda. Balk—Gorsuch.
Pitching
Williamsburg: Gorsuch—4+ IP, 3 H, 6 R, 5 ER, 8 BB, 2 SO; Shawver—2 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 1 SO.
West Branch: Graham—7 IP, 5 H, 2 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 9 SO.
WP—Graham. LP—Gorsuch.
Time—1:36.