HOUTZDALE — The Curwensville wrestling team picked up four falls, including three consecutive pins early in Thursday’s dual meet against Moshannon Valley and rode the bonus points to a 36-22 victory over the Black Knights.
The Golden Tide, who were without a couple key wrestlers as well as head coach Dean Swatsworth due to COVID protocols, won six of the 10 contested bouts, including key decisions at 160 and 172 to swing the match in their favor.
“We had a couple kids fighting off their back there at there at the end of the dual and we’ve had trouble with that in the past, so it was good to see that fight out of them,” said Golden Tide assistant coach Johnny Sutika. “It really mattered in this match.
“And we got some bonus points where we needed them and had some kids bump up to see if we could make up some there. I thought the kids wrestled pretty well.”.
Mo Valley also had wrestlers out due to COVID protocols, but head coach Thad Walstrom says he definitely saw some big strides being made since the last time the Knights were on the mat.
“I saw a lot more fight out of our guys than we’ve had in the past couple dual meets,” Walstrom said. “Aaron Domanick, Austin Shoff showed a lot of improvement.”
The dual meet started with back-to-back forfeits and a double forfeit.
Curwensville’s Damian Brady (106) and Mo Valley’s Autumn Shoff (113) traded forfeits and neither team sent out a wrestler at 120.
The Golden Tide elected to send 120-pounder Jake Carfley out at 126 against Black Knight Lucas Yarger, who scored reverses in both the second and third periods to claw out a 4-3 won over the defending District 9 class AA champ.
“I know Luke can wrestle. Luke needs to to know he can wrestle,” Walstrom said. “He needs more confidence and needs to believe in himself more and Luke can win big matches like that.
“To be honest, we were thinking about resting Luke if they bumped Carfley up. He’s been sick. But we told him to go out there and give it what he had and stay off his back, and he went out and got the win.”
Trailing 9-6, the Golden Tide roared back with three straight pins.
Ryder Kuklinskie got it started at 132 by scoring the fall at 2:56 over Carson Moore before Nik Fegert followed with a pin of Tobi Socie in 1:21.
“Kuklinskie and Fegert can wrestle, they’re tough,” Walstrom said. “We knew that going in.”
Zach Shaffer gave the Tide a 24-9 edge with his 53-second fall over Cameron Vanish.
Mo Valley responded with a major decision at 152 as Jalen Kurten got out to a 5-0 first-period lead and finished with a 9-1 victory. Kurten scored two sets of nearfall points, but couldn’t quite get JD Strong’s shoulders to the mat.
With the Tide holding a 24-13 edge, they pulled out a pair of close decisions at 160 and 172 to nearly clinch the meet.
Jarrett Anderson used takedowns in the first and second periods and three nearfall points in the third to build a 7-0 lead over Domanick, who hit a Peterson late to nearly swing the bout.
Domanick’s 5-point move made it 7-5, but time ran out as he tried to score the fall over Anderson.
At 172, Chase Irwin led 3-0 after two periods before a wild third saw both he and Mo Valley’s Austin Shoff score six points. Irwin had two escapes and two takedowns to counter Shoff, who hit a headlock and scored two back points before adding a reversal late in the period.
Needing three falls in the final three bouts to win the meet, Mo Valley got a big lift from Niko Smeal, who pinned Ethan Siegel in 1:18 at 189.
But Curwensville’s Kaleb Lee put any thoughts of a Black Knight rally to bed when he pinned Lincoln Latosky at 1:02 in the 215-pound matchup.
Mo Valley’s David Honan and Curwensville’s Trenton Guiher each bumped up from 215 to heavyweight in the evening’s final bout, which the Black Knight senior pulled out with an escape and late takedown in the third to pick up the 5-2 decision.
“Trenton bumped up and wrestled well against Honan,” Sutika said.
“We won some of those swing matches and we overcame a couple times when we got put on our back and it was good to see that fight out of the kids. It was a good team win.”
With the win, Curwensville improved to 8-1. Mo Valley slipped to 0-4.
The Golden Tide are back in action today at the IUP Winter Mayhem Tournament.
The Black Knights travel to Everett Saturday for the Bloody Run Duals.
“Hopeully we can get everybody healthy,” Walstrom said. “I know we can compete (at Everett). We’re hoping to win our pool and see what happens.”
Curwensville 36, Mo Valley 22
106—Damian Brady, C, won by forfeit. (6-0).
113—Autumn Shoff, MV, won by forfeit. (6-6).
120—No bout.
126—Lucas Yarger, MV, dec. Jake Carfley, C, 4-3. (6-9).
132—Ryder Kuklinskie, C, pinned Carson Moore, MV, 2:56. (12-9).
138—Nik Fegert, C, pinned Tobi Socie, MV, 1:21. (18-9).
145—Zach Shaffer, C, pinned Cameron Vanish, MV, 0:53. (24-9).
152—Jalen Kurten, MV, maj. dec. JD Strong, C, 9-1. (24-13).
160—Jarrett Anderson, C, dec. Aaron Domanick, MV, 7-5. (27-13).
172—Chase Irwin, C, dec. Austin Shoff, MV, 9-6. (30-13).
189—Niko Smeal, MV, pinned Ethan Siegel, C, 1:18. (30-19).
215—Kaleb Lee, C, pinned Lincoln Latosky, MV, 1:02. (36-19).
285—David Honan, MV, dec. Trenton Guiher, C, 5-2. (36-22).