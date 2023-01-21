CURWENSVILLE — Fueled by a 16-2 run to end the first half, the Curwensville boys basketball team picked up a 63-40 victory over Moshannon Valley Friday evening at Patton Hall.
The Golden Tide had three players in double figures in Davis Fleming (19), Chandler English (14) and Parker Wood (10) as they swept the season series from the Knights.
Curwensville jumped out to a 6-0 advantage in the first as Golden Tide seniors Ty Colton, Dan McGarry and Ayden Sutika, who were honored in pregame, helped the hosts build a lead. McGarry and Sutika each had a bucket in the early going.
Wood came off the bench to score six, first-quarter points and Fleming drilled a 3-pointer as the Tide took a 17-12 advantage to the second quarter.
Sam Howard and James Hummel both scored five for the Knights with each drilling a 3-pointer in the frame.
The teams traded buckets in the second until the score was 24-19 in favor of the Tide.
That’s when Curwensville went on its game-altering run.
English scored nine of his points in the quarter, while McGarry and Grant Swanson both connected from behind the arc to push the advantage to 19 by the half.
Mo Valley tried to stay within striking distance in the third, but Fleming nailed a pair of treys late in the quarter, which Curwensville won 12-6, to send the hosts to the final frame in front by a score of 52-27.
In the fourth, Fleming collected two more 3-pointers, while English hit a bucket in the paint and knocked down 3-of-4 from the free throw line.
The teams took a combined 33 free throws in the game as the officials whistled 36 fouls in the contest.
Mo Valley outscored Curwensville 13-11 over the final eight minutes of play, getting five points from Howard and four points from Landyn Evans. Howard led the Knights with 12 points and 9 rebounds, while adding a pair of blocks. Hummel was also in double figures with 10, while Dreyden Gardner pulled down six rebounds.
The Golden Tide were plus-15 on the boards, getting eight rebounds from both McGarry and Wood, six from English and four apiece from Fleming and Sutika.
McGarry also dished out five assists and had three steals for the Tide, who improved to 6-7 on the season. The Golden Tide are also 4-3 in the Inter County Conference and 2-3 in the Moshannon Valley League.
Mo Valley slipped to 0-13 overall, 0-7 in the ICC and 0-6 in the MVL.
Both teams are back in action on Tuesday.
Curwensville visits Glendale, while the Black Knights travel to Bellwood-Antis.
Moshannon Valley—40
T. Kephart 1 0-0 2, Evans 3 2-2 8, Hummel 4 0-0 10, 4 3-5 12, Gardner 1 1-2 3, Beish 1 0-1 2, Merrick 0 1-2 1, K. Kephart 0 0-0 0, Reifer 0 0-0 0, Lin 1 0-0 2, Bartley 0 0-0 0. Totals: 15 7-11 40.
Curwensville—63
Fleming 5 4-6 19, Swanson 1 0-2 3, Colton 0 0-2 0, Sutika 2 0-0 4, McGarry 3 0-0 7, English 4 5-8 14, Wood 5 0-0 10, Wassil 1 0-2 2, H. Tkacik 1 2-3 4, L. Tkacik 0 0-0 0. Totals: 22 11-22 63.
Three-pointers: Hummel 2, Howard; Fleming 5, Swanson, McGarry English.
Score by Quarters
Mo Valley 12 9 6 13—40
Curwensvile 17 23 12 11—63