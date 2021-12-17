CURWENSVILLE — Thursday’s matchup between Curwensville and Glendale had the potential to be a forfeit-fest with seven of the 13 weight classes missing an entrant from one team or the other.
Instead, the Golden Tide moved kids up a weight twice to get head-to-head matchups and were rewarded with two falls, which were key in the 36-21 victory over the Vikings at Patton Hall.
Tide 106-pounder Damian Brady moved to 113 to face Glendale’s Ryder Krise, while teammate Jake Carfley bumped from 120 to 126 to tangle with Nate Storm.
Both moved resulted in Golden Tide pins and a 12-0 lead to start the match.
“From the beginning we told the guys we were wrestling tonight,” Curwensville head coach head coach Dean Swatsworth said. “People come to watch us wrestle, we’re wrestling. I made sure our 6-pounder was ready to go and our 20-pounder was ready to move up. We wanted to wrestle.
“And that was huge. Instead of just flopping six points back and forth we were able to wrestle and it worked out. All our kids went out and wrestled hard and were physical. Glendale is a great team, I have to give them credit. We matched up well with them and won the matches we needed to win.”
Glendale head coach Brian Storm was in agreement with Swatsworth.
“We thought about moving guys around but decided to just wrestle,” he said.”We have a big tournament coming up and we figured, ‘let’s just battle. It didn’t work out for us, but we had some really good matches.
“This dual meet is going to make us better in the long run.”
Brady led 4-1 after one on the strength of a pair of takedowns, took a 6-1 advantage in the second with another takedown and then scored a reversal in the third to go up 8-1 before scoring the pin with just two seconds left in the bout.
Carfley came out on the good end of an initial flurry at 120 to notch a takedown and eventually worked in double bars on Storm at 1:27 to secure the fall.
Curwensville’s Ryder Kuklinskie followed that up with a hard-fought 6-4 victory over Zach Vereshack at 132.
Vereshack scored the initial takedown early in the first, but Kuklinskie reversed him with a switch then added three nearfall points to take a 5-2 lead.
Kuklinskie chose down in the second and escaped quickly to go on top 6-2. Vershack closed the gap to 6-4 with a late second-period takedown, and that’s where the score remained throughout a third period filled mostly with a scramble for position with neither wrestler able to gain control.
“I thought Zach really battled,” Storm said. “Kuklinskie is a great wrestler and we were kind of curious to see where Zach was, and he was right there.”
Glendale got on the board at 138 thanks to George Campbell’s 5-0 win over Nik Fegert. Campbell scored all five points in the second with an escape, takedown and two nearfall points.
The Golden Tide got back in the win column at 145 when Zach Shaffer pinned Dayton Johnson in 1:02 and Curwensville extended its lead to 27-3 on JD Strong’s forfeit win at 152.
Glendale got back in the dual with consecutive falls from the Dubler brothers.
Zeke pinned Logan Aughenbaugh at 3:28 at 160 after building a 10-2 lead. He went on top 5-0 in the first with a takedown and cradle for three nearfall points before trading reversals at the beginning of the second.
After escaping, Dubler took Aughenbaugh back to the mat and turned him for the fall.
Suds Dubler needed just 1:10 to pin Curwensville’s Chase Irwin at 172, cutting the Viking deficit to 27-15.
“Those guys are always ready to go and sometimes they make up for a bad match in the lightweights,” Storm said. “But we just couldn’t overcome things tonight.”
Curwensville clinched the dual meet at 189 on Alex Shaffer’s forfeit win and then got another thrilling performance at 215 from Trenton Guiher, who pulled out another overtime win.
Guiher won by fall in 8:53 against West Branch on Tuesday, but decided to finish things off a little quicker Thursday night.
He scored the winning takedown with 23 seconds left in Sudden Victory to score a 4-2 win over Britton Spangle and increase the Tide’s lead to 36-15.
Guiher trailed 2-0 in the third after Spangle revered him for two in the second. Guiher chose down in the third and escaped, then was awarded a penalty point when Spangle was called for stalling with 12 seconds left in regulation to send the match to OT.
“I knew he was a great wrestler in elementary and junior high, but he’s become an anchor on our team in the upper weights,” Swatsworth said. “I’m so happy for him being a young kid like he is. These kids are tough.”
Viking heavyweight Brock Smeal finished the match off on a positive note for Glendale, headlocking Brennen Moore, who bumped up from 215, to his back and pinning him in 21 seconds.
Curwensville improved to 2-0 with the win and gets back on the mat Saturday at the Redbank Valley Duals.
“We wrestled great tonight,” Swatsworth said. “Even the kids who lost... we wanted to see those matchups. We wanted that. We want to know where we’re at. Glendale is a great team. They have great kids throughout the lineup. If we beat some of them, good for us. And the ones we lost, good for them. It only makes you better.”
Glendale slipped to 5-2. The Vikings travel to Mount Aloysius today and Saturday for the Panther Classic.
“Some of the guys need to work harder not to get pinned, especially when we’re giving up forfeits,” Storm said. “But I thought we were aggressive. We just have some stuff to work on in some areas.”
Curwensville 36,
Glendale 21
113—Damian Brady, C, pinned Ryder Krise, G, 5:58. (6-0).
120—No bout.
126—Jake Carfley, C, pinned Nate Storm, G, 1:27. (12-0).
132—Ryder Kuklinskie, C, dec. Zach Vereshack, G, 6-4. (15-0).
138—George Campbell, G, dec. Nik Fegert, C, 5-0. (15-3).
145—Zach Shaffer, C, pinned Dayton Johnson, G, 1:02. (21-3).
152—JD Strong, C, won by forfeit. (27-3).
160—Zeke Dubler, G, pinned Logan Aughenbaugh, C, 3:28. (27-9).
172—Suds Dubler, G, pinned Chase Irwin, C, 1:10. (27-15).
189—Alex Shaffer, C, won by forfeit. (33-15).
215—Trenton Guiher, C, dec. Britton Spangle, G, 4-2 OT. (36-15).
285—Brock Smeal, G, pinned Brennen Moore, C, 0:21. (36-21).