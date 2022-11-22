CURWENSVILLE — The Curwensville wresting team is coming off a 16-5 dual meet season that also featured a fifth-place finish in the District 9 individual tournament that was highlighted by a title for Logan Aughenbaugh, who led a contingent of five to regionals.
Aughenbaugh, now a junior, returns along with regional place-winner Nik Fegert (fifth) and eight more letterwinners to lead the Golden Tide in 2022-23.
But the Golden Tide also lost six to graduation, including PIAA qualifier Jake Carfley and regional qualifier Zach Shaffer. Several others that saw varsity action chose not to come out this season, so Curwensville is down to 17 on the roster.
“We don’t have big numbers like we had last year, but we do have some good quality,” said Curwensville head coach Dean Swatsworth, who is now is his ninth season at the helm. “We might only have one per weight at most weights, but that one per weight is going to be pretty good for us.
“After having the kind of season that we had last year, I was hoping that maybe we’d get more kids to come out. We had 28 signed up at the beginning of the year, so we lost some. But I am happy and proud of the kids that we do have. The practices that we’ve had so far, the kids have worked really hard. They’re here to wrestle and they’re here to work.”
Seniors Damian Brady, Fegert, Chase Irwin, and JD Strong and juniors Jarett Anderson, Aughenbaugh, Trenton Clyde, Trenton Guiher, and Ryder Kuklinskie make up the group of returning letterwinners that have helped get the Golden Tide off to a running start as winter practices are amping up.
“The mindset this year is just so much different,” Swatsworth said. “I don’t know if it’s the maturity of all the kids, but it is nice to see in the room. Practices go a lot easier and a lot smoother when you have kids that want to be here and are willing to learn and want to wrestle.”
Joining the 10 letterwinners are junior Dominic Carfley, who was on the varsity roster a season ago, and sophomores Dylan Deluccia, Austin Gilliland, Zeke Mayhew and Alex Murawski, who are making the jump from the junior high squad that won the D-9 team title last season.
Newcomers Matt MacDonald and Jacobe Turner, transfers from Franklin Regional and Moshannon Valley, respectively, are also fitting right in.
“The kids that have moved in and the kids that have come up have good work ethics too,” Swatsworth said. “Practices are going well. It’s nice to have a good group of kids.”
Gilliland will fill the 107-pound weight class with Turner following at 114. Deluccia (121), Brady (121/127), Mayhew (127) and Kuklinskie (133) follow in the lightweights.
Brady was 26-11 last season, while placing fourth at districts and qualifying for regionals at 106. Kuklinskie, a district runner-up and regional fifth-place finisher as a freshman, went 22-10 last season and just missed another trip to regionals after a fifth-place district showing at 138.
Curwensville has a logjam of sorts in the middle weights. Fegert and Shaffer will go at either 139 or 145. Anderson, MacDonald, Murawski and Strong will battle it out for the spot at 152, while Aughenbaugh starts at 160. Carfley will also be at 160.
Fegert, a back-to-back, third-place district finisher at 126 and 132, respectively, compiled a 27-12 record last season to go with his fifth-place regional finish. Aughenbaugh was 24-8 on his way to a district title and fifth-place finish at regionals at 152.
The Golden Tide look to be thin in the upper weights with only Irwin (171/189) and Guiher (215/285) currently on the roster. Irwin was 18-14 last season, while Guiher went 17-11.
Swatsworth says that he could use some of his depth at 152 to try to cover for the upper weight void, but knows the Tide will be giving up at least 12 points on most nights.
“We are going to be forfeiting a couple weight classes, but we’ve done that since I’ve taken over,” he said. “There’s nothing you can do about that. But if we can get some kids where they want to go throughout the year, we’ll be able to shuffle the lineup and try to win some matches here and there.”
Curwensville also has four girls on the varsity roster in senior Maizy Hoover, junior Savannah Carfley, sophomore Savannah Irwin and freshman Brielle Colton, who can participate on the varsity squad if they like while preparing for some tournaments throughout the season.
“I’m leaving that up to them,” Swatsworth said. “If they want to wrestle against a boy, they can. Most of them are wrestling right now because we have seven girls tournaments that we’re going to take them to. The girls are allowed to come to varsity practice as they are on the varsity squad, but we offer a separate club practice for just the girls.”
As for goals, Swatsworth says the team obviously wants to do the very best it can during the dual meet season and as individuals, but he simply wants improvement each and every time they step on the mat.
“Everyone wants to have a winning season, and individually every kid wants to go undefeated and be a state champ,” Swatsworth said. “We strive to come in and work hard every day. We try to get better every day. Our goal is to leave the day better than we left the day before.”
Curwensville begins its season Dec. 2 at the ICC Tournament at Claysburg-Kimmel High School.
Roster
Seniors
*Damian Brady, *Nik Fegert, Maizy Hoover, *Chase Irwin, *JD Strong.
Juniors
*Jarett Anderson, *Logan Aughenbaugh, Dominic Carfley, Savannah Carfley, *Trenton Clyde, *Trenton Guiher, *Ryder Kuklinskie, Matt MacDonald, *Ben Shaffer, Jacobe Turner
Sophomores
Dylan Deluccia, Austin Gilliland, Savannah Irwin, Zeke Mayhew, Alex Murawski.
Freshman
Brielle Colton.
*Returning letterwinners
Schedule
December
2—at ICC Tournament (Claysburg-Kimmel), 4 p.m. 3—at ICC Tournament (Claysburg-Kimmel), 9 a.m. 13—at Juniata Valley. 15—at West Branch. 17—at Redbank Valley Duals, 8 a.m. 20—at Glendale.
January
3—at Brookville. 5—Bellwood-Antis. 10—Moshannon Valley. 12—Mount Union. 13—at Mid-Winter Mayhem Tournament (IUP), 10:30 a.m. 14—at Mid-Winter Mayhem Tournament (IUP), 10 a.m. 21—at Clearfield Bison Duals, 8:30 a.m. 27—at Fred Bell Tournament (Grove City), noon. 28—at Fred Bell Tournament (Grove City), 8:30 a.m. 31—at Punxsutawney.
February
4—at District 9 Team Tournament (DuBois), 11 a.m. 14—Redbank Valley. 16—Brockway. 24—at District 9 Class 2A Tournament (Clarion University), 4 p.m. 25—at District 9 Class 2A Tournament (Clarion University), 10 a.m.
March
4—at Northwest Regional Class 2A Tournament (Sharon High School), 5:15 p.m. 5—at Northwest Regional Class 2A Tournament (Sharon High School), 9:15 a.m. 9/10/11—at PIAA Class 2A Tournament, TBA.
Matches begin at 7 p.m. unless noted