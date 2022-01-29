CURWENSVILLE — Curwensville’s Ty Terry needed 16 points Friday against Glendale to reach the 1,000-point milestone for his career.
The Tide sharpshooter poured in 44 earlier in the season in a double overtime road win against the Vikings, but found the sledding much tougher in the second meeting at Patton Hall.
Terry was held to just nine points, but found other ways to make his presence felt, and the Golden Tide rallied from a 15-point first-half deficit to pull out a 40-36 victory.
“There’s a lot of pressure involved in a situation like that,” Curwensville head coach Matt Wassil said. “You have a kid who gets closer and closer (to the milestone) each game and you finally get to the point where it’s within his grasp. I told him, ‘I can’t imagine the amount of pressure you felt because you want to get that done and you had all thee people come out to see it and probably heard about it all day at school.
‘But that doesn’t take away from what you’ve been doing and what you did for us in this game.’ He did a lot of other good things for us tonight.”
The Tide were ice cold to start the game, missing their first 11 shots, and the Glendale defense forced them into nine first-quarter turnovers, leading to a 12-0 Viking advantage after one.
“I told my kids in the locker room, and I’m brutally honest with them and some kids like that and some don’t,” Wassil said. “But I told them that was the absolute worst first quarter I’ve ever seen in my life. And I told them that doesn’t mean they’re bad people, it’s just bad basketball.
“But I told them this too. I said, ‘the next three quarters may not have been the best basketball, but it was the best heart I’ve seen out of you this year to stick to it and just keep battling.’ I couldn’t be more proud of them.”
The Vikings led 15-0 when Curwensville’s Chandler English broke the scoring drought with 5:18 to play in the second quarter.
The English bucket gave a little life to the Tide, who whittled the deficit to 18-8 by the break.
Mason Peterson scored 10 points to lead the Vikings to the 10-point halftime edge.
Terry was held without a point in the first half, but started the second with a steal and an emphatic two-handed slam to the delight of the large home crowd.
That play was the start of the host’s second-half comeback.
Curwensville got four points and a pair of blocked shots from English and treys from Andrew Wassil and Grant Swanson to help the Tide win the quarter 16-9 and get to within three of the Vikings, 27-24, to start the fourth.
There, Terry drilled a deep 3-pointer to tie the game and Parker Wood hit one of two free throws on the next trip down the court to give Curwensville its first lead of the game, 28-27.
“Ty Terry’s a good ball player,” Glendale head coach Steve Sinclair said. “The kid can shoot the ball from anywhere, and he usually hits. He’s a rhythm shooter and when he’s on he can hit from anywhere and he can score a lot. I wish him luck and hope he gets his 1000 points against the next team.”
Sinclair also said the Vikings lost their confidence as the game went on.
“We’re a team that when we have confidence, we can play with anybody in any league we’re in,” he said. “It’s whenever we lose our confidence that we start second-guessing and being hesitant.
“When they scored their first four points, that gave them momentum and we backpedal when we we’re back against the grain so to speak. Confidence is a big key for us. We have to have confidence. We’re young and we need to develop that and learn to win these games that are close.”
Viking Landon McGarvey connected on a 3-pointer of his own to give Glendale back the advantage 30-28 before a 7-0 run put the Tide ahead 35-30.
Another Terry 3 made it 31-30, while Danny McGarry and Wassil each hit buckets to up the advantage to five points.
Peterson connected on his third 3 of the night to draw the Vikings back to within two, but that’s as close as they could get.
Glendale did have one last chance with less than 20 seconds left to play, but Swanson was able to dive on a loose ball in Curwensville’s end and Glendale never had the opportunity to get the potential game-tying 3 up.
Terry led the Tide with nine points and eight rebounds. English added eight points, while McGarry netted six and dished out six assists.
Petereson scored 19 to pace the Vikings. Logan Cree and McGarvey both added nine. Cree also had five rebounds, five assists and five steals. Most of his steals came during the Vikings’ 15-0 run to start the game.
“Peterson is a good ball player,” Sinclair said. “He can score 20, 30 a night. He’s a shooter that can shoot the lights out of any gym. And Cree is a hustler that does all the little things for us. Landon McGarvey came big tonight shooting the ball. Tannor Holes is playing well.
“We have guys stepping up and playing well. Connor Potutschnig is taking care of the ball. He’s young. This is his first full year on varsity. We’re building a good team here, it’s just going to take a little time.”
With the win, Curwensville improved to 4-10 overall, 3-5 in the Inter County Conference and 3-4 in the Moshannon Valley League.
Glendale slipped to 2-13 overall, 1-8 in the ICC and 2-3 in the MVL.
Both teams are back in action Tuesday.
The Tide host Bellwood-Antis, while the Vikings entertain Mount Union.
Glendale—36
Cree 3 0-2 7, Peterson 6 3-3 19, Potutschnig 0 0-0 0, Holes 1 0-0 2, McGarvey 3 0-0 9, Krepps 0 0-0 0, Lukehart 0 0-0 0. Totals: 13 3-5 36.
Curwensville—40
Terry 3 1-1 9, McGarry 2 2-2 6, Swanson 1 0-0 3, English 4 0-0 8, Wood 2 2-4 6, Sutika 0 0-0 0, Fleming 1 1-1 3, Wassil 2 0-0 5, Lee 0 0-0 0. Totals: 15 6-8 40.
Three-pointers: Peterson 4, McGarvey 3; Swanson, Wassil, Terry 2.
Score by Quarters
Glendale 12 6 9 9—36
Curwensville 0 8 16 16—40