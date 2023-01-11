CURWENSVILLE — The Curwensville wrestling team won all six contested bouts — five via fall — Tuesday against visiting Moshannon Valley and racked up four forfeits in a 57-12 victory at Patton Hall.
Dylan Deluccia (127), Ryder Kuklinskie (133), Matt MacDonald (145), Logan Aughenbaugh (172) and Chase Irwin (189) all recorded pins, while Trenton Guiher (215) won a hard-fought 1-0 decision over Black Knight Tyler Lobb in a rematch of a bout that went into Sudden Victory at the season-opening ICC Tournament.
Damian Brady (121), Nik Fegert (139), Alex Murawski (152) and J.D. Strong (160) picked up the forfeits for the Tide.
“We showed up tonight,” Curwensville head coach Dean Swatsworth said. “This is the team we thought we’d see every match. We had a slump there. That Christmas break hits us hard every year, but we’re getting back to wrestling as a team. I told the kids this was a full top to bottom team win tonight.
“They went out and were physical like we told them to be. And they went for the falls. They wrestled physical and they wrestled smart.”
Swatsworth also credited the atmosphere and a packed house, thanks to elementary wrestling recognition night for his team’s success.
“The team was out there watching an exciting junior high match and we walked back in the room and I saw the look in everyone’s eyes and I knew we were ready to go tonight,” Swatsworth said. “And it was great to have a packed house here. There were so many people here tonight.
“That’s why I love wrestling so much. The fans are so close to you and when you have a full house like that the atmosphere is unbelievable, and that’s what you need at a home match.”
Mo Valley head coach Thad Walstrom said he thought the match would be difficult, but was disappointed with some of the mistakes his team made throughout the dual.
“I knew we didn’t match up with them very well,” Walstrom said. “I knew it was going to be a tough dual meet due to the matchups and where everyone lined up. But we need to work harder.
“We’re doing things on the mat not like what we’re doing in the room. We’re rolling with half nelsons in. We’re rolling with bars in. You can’t do that.
After Fegert’s forfeit win at 139 opened the meet, MacDonald followed with a second-period fall over Mo Valley’s Nick Albright, rallying from a 4-2 deficit to set the tone for the Tide.
Albright scored a pair of takedowns in the first, while MacDonald escaped twice. After a penatly point made it 4-3 early in the second, MacDonald scored a reversal and recorded three nearfall points to take an 8-4 advantage. Then he locked in a cradle to get the fall at 3:35.
“That was Matt’s first time in the lineup tonight,” Swatsworth said. “He worked his way in and got a big pin.”
“We were controlling the match and looked good in first period, but we didn’t keep moving on the bottom,” Walstrom said.
Murawski and Strong followed with forfeits before Aughenbaugh bumped up from 160 to face Mo Valley’s Skyler Warrick Williams at 172.
Mo Valley 160-pounder Jalen Kurten was out of the lineup due to illness.
Aughenbaugh needed just 27 seconds to scored the takedown and the fall.
Irwin also recorded a first-period fall, using a bar to turn Dom Moore and pin him at 1:33.
With his team up 36-0, Guiher picked up the 1-0 decision over Lobb in the marquee matchup of the night.
“Trenton went out and wrestled a good match and we were excited to see it,” Swatsworth said. “We knew (Lobb) was tough. We knew it would be a good one.”
The duo battled on their feet through a scoreless first period before Guiher chose down to start the second. He escaped early in the period and the pair once again were scoreless on their feet.
Lobb took down to begin the third and nearly escaped off the opening whistle, but Guiher was able to bring him back to the mat and regain control. From there, Lobb was not able to get out and Guiher could not find a way to turn him and the bout ended 1-0.
“I think if keep going to our feet there, we were going to get out and tie it up and see where overtime goes,” Walstrom said. “We wanted that match. It was a good match for Tyler. He wrestled well, but you have to get off the bottom. And he knows that. He works hard every day and he knows what he needs to do. It was a good match.”
Mo Valley got on the board with consecutive forfeits as Connor Williams (285) and Autumn Shoff (107) had their hands raised to make it 39-12.
Neither team had an entrant at 114 and Brady took the forfeit at 121 to up the Tide advantage to 45-12.
Deluccia pinned Roman Faulds in 30 seconds, using a cradle and Kuklinskie finished off the meet with a second-period pin of Lucas Yarger.
The first period between Kuklinskie and Yarger was full of action with plenty of scrambles, but neither wrestler was able to come up with a takedown. The only score of the period was awarded to Yarger on a penalty point.
Kuklinskie took down to start the second and was quickly able to score a reversal. He then added two sets of back points to take a 7-1 lead before notching the pin at 3:45.
“I’m so proud of these kids. They worked hard. Mo Valley has a good team, but we just came out ready tonight.”
Curwensville improved to 6-4 with the win, while Mo Valley dipped to 0-5.
Both teams are back in action Thursday.
The Golden Tide host Mount Union, while the Black Knights entertain Bellwood-Antis.
Curwensville 57,
Moshannon Valley 12
139—Nik Fegert, C, won by forfeit. (6-0).
145—Mathew MacDonald, C, pinned Nick Albright, MV, 3:35. (12-0).
152—Alex Murawski, C, won by forfeit. (18-0).
160—J.D. Strong, C, won by forfeit. (24-0).
172—Logan Aughenbaugh, C, pinned Skyler Williams, MV, 0:27. (30-0).
189—Chase Irwin, C, pinned Dom Moore, MV, 1:33. (36-0).
215—Trenton Guiher, C, dec. Tyler Lobb, MV, 1-0. (39-0).
285—Connor Williams, MV, won by forfeit. (39-6).
107—Autumn Shoff, MV, won by forfeit. (39-12).
114—No bout.
121—Damian Brady, C, won by forfeit. (45-12).
127—Dylan Deluccia, C, pinned Roman Faulds, MV, 0:30. (51-12).
133—Ryder Kuklinskie, C, pinned Lucas Yarger, MV, 3:45. (57-12).