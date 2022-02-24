CLARION — After making team history with a program-best 16 dual meet wins this season, the Curwensville wrestling team turns its attention to Clarion University’s Waldo S. Tippin Gymnasium and the District 9 class 2A Tournament on Saturday.
The class 2A Tournament was moved back to Clarion this season after spending the previous six at Clearfield High School.
The Golden Tide have 11 wrestlers entered in the tournament with 10 garnering Top 7 seeds.
Damian Brady (106), Jake Carfley (113), Nik Fegert (132) and Logan Aughenbaugh (152) lead the way as No. 2 seeds.
Alex Shaffer is seeded third at 189, while Ryder Kuklinskie (138) and Zach Shaffer (145) are both seeded fourth. The top four placewinners at each weight class advance to next weekend’s Northwest Regional Tournament at Sharon High School.
Carfley, Fegert, Aughenbaugh and Kuklinskie are all returning regional qualifiers.
Chase Irwin (5th at 172), Trenton Guiher (6th at 215) and J.D. Strong (7th at 160) round out the seeded Tide wrestlers. Grady Hoyt is also entered at 285.
“If we wrestle to our full potential, we could get a bunch of kids through,” Curwensville head coach Dean Swatsworth said. “These kids have been wrestling hard and training even harder this season. I am excited to see how this weekend goes for us.”
Brady brings a 24-7 record into the tournament. The top seed at 106 is Cranberry freshman Elijah Brosius, who is 26-4 with 18 pins this season. Brady and Brosius have not met this season.
Carfley, the defending District 9 champion at 113, comes into the tournament with a season mark of 20-5 and career record of 69-31. Carfley could meet another defending champ in the finals in Brockway’s Weston Pisarchick (28-2). One of Pisarchick’s losses this season came to two-time District 6 champ Landon Bainey (West Branch) 1-0.
The defending D-9 champ at 106, Pisarchick pinned Carfley in a dual meet earlier this month.
Fegert (20-9) finds himself on the opposite end of the bracket from top-seeded Owen Reinsel (Brookville), who brings a 34-2 record into the weekend. Reinsel is a 3-time District 9 champion, a three-time regional runner-up and a two-time fourth-place finisher at PIAAs. Fegert was third at 126 last season.
Kuklinskie, who was the runner-up at 132 last season, comes into the tourney with a record of 20-8. He could be on a collision course with top-seeded Bradyen Kunselman of Brookville in the semifinals. Kunselman, who is 32-6 this season, won the 126-pound weight class last season at districts as a freshman.
Also in the 138-pound weight class is Kane’s Harley Morris, who placed second at 138 last season. Morris (25-5) is a three-time regional qualifier.
Zach Shaffer (15-12) could face off with Kane’s top seeded Alex Bechakas in the semifinals. Bechakas (15-9) placed fourth at 120 last season as a junior. He was third at districts and fifth at regionals in 2020 at 106.
Johnsonburg’s Rayce Milliard (8-7) and Brookville’s Brecken Cieleski (20-10), who were third and fourth, respectively, at 132 a season ago, are seeded second and third this year at 145.
Aughenbaugh (19-6) placed third at 145 last season. He has a quarterfinal matchup with Brookville’s Carson Weaver, who he beat by 6-3 decision in late January.
The top seed at 152 is Port Allegany’s Caleb Fergusen, who is 23-5 this season as a senior. Sheffield’s Landon Mead (22-10) is the third seed. He was third last year at 160.
Strong gets a quarterfinal matchup with second-seeded Luke Ely (22-7) of Kane. Ely placed third at 152 at districts last season and ended up qualifying for states after a runner-up finish at regionals.
Johnsonburg junior Aiden Zimmerman (18-9) is the top seed at 160. Zimmerman, who did not compete last season, won the district title at 152 and was a regional runner-up as a freshmen. Brookville’s Coyha Brown, who was fourth at 152 last year, is seeded third at 160 this season.
Irwin comes into the tourney with a record of 18-12. He has a matchup with fourth-seeded Addison Plants (17-8) of Kane. The winner likely gets Brookville freshman Easton Belfiore (21-11) in the semis. The top seed at 172, Belfiore pinned Irwin in the dual meet in January.
Johnsonburg’s Kaden Dennis (18-8) a two-time runner-up (145, 152) at districts, is the second seed at 172.
Alex Shaffer (14-10) has a pair of returning district placewinners to contend with at 189 in second-seeded Seth Stewart (27-6) of Brockway and top seed Jackson Zimmerman (18-3) of Brookville. Stewart was third at districts and fourth at regionals last year at 189, while Zimmerman was second at 172 in 2021. Shaffer has faced Zimmerman twice already this season and Stewart once, dropping all three by fall.
Guiher brings a 17-9 mark to the tournament, but is only seeded sixth in a loaded 215-pound weight bracket.
The No. 1 seed at 215 is Brookville’s Bryce Rafferty (30-4), who is the defending district champ at the weight class. The second seed is Port Allegany’s Miska Young (24-7).
Cranberry’s Brayden McFetridge (15-5) is the third seed, while Coudersport’s Gavyn Ayers (22-5) is fourth. Clarion’s Caleb Edmonds (18-8) rounds out the Top 5 seeds at 215. Guiher beat Edmonds 6-1 in December. He has not wrestled any of the other higher seeds this year except for Rafferty, who has scored a pair of falls over the Tide sophomore.
The other top seeds are Brookville freshman (29-8) Cole Householder at 120, and Brockway’s Mark Palmer (25-7) at 126 and Gavin Thompson (28-3) at 285.
Palmer is a three-time district placewinner and two-time fourth-place finisher at regionals. Thompson placed third at 285 last season. Two of his three losses this year have come to Clearfield’s Oliver Billotte.
The tournament begins at 9:30 a.m. Saturday. The second session starts at 3:45 and will consist of the Hall of Fame inductions, Parade of Champions and championship and consolation finals.
NOTE: The previous season-high for most dual meet wins in a season for Curwensville came in the 1986-87 campaign under head coach Randy Cathcart. The Golden Tide had 15 wins that season.