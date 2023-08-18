CURWENSVILLE — The Curwensville boys golf team opened its season Thursday at Eagles Ridge Golf Course with a tough outing against visiting North Star and Rockwood.
North Star topped the Golden Tide 194-221, while Rockwood defeated the hosts 202-221.
Cougar No. 1 golfer Parker Scherer shot the low round of the day with a 43 to lead his team to the best score. Rockets No. 2 Nathan Shaw (48) and No. 4 Matthew Faidley (49) were the only other competitors to beak 50.
Curwensville was without its No. 1 Trenton Best and was also missing senior starter Grant Swanson.
“We were missing our 1 and 4 today, but when that happens the next guy needs to step up,” Curwensville head coach Mike Bookhamer said. “I think the guys were a little tight. When they are out golfing with their buddies, they’re relaxed. But in the competition, I think maybe they were all pressing a little.”
Conner Howell carded the best round for the Golden Tide, shooting a 50.
Davis Fleming had a 55, while Austin Gilliland and Connor Smay each recorded 58s to round out the scoring for Curwensville.
Alex Murawski (61) and Logan Kunkle (69) also competed for the Golden Tide.
Curwensville looks to get back on track Monday when it takes the long road trip to Everett.
“Hopefully this was just a flash in the pan and we’ll go down to Everett and shoot how we know we can,” Bookhamer said.
North Star—194
Parker Scherer 43, Landon Scherer 50, Andy Retassie 50, Eli Hostetter 51. Others: Russell Nash 55, Logan Perrin 55.
Rockwood—202
Nathan Show 48, Matthew Faidley 49, Aaron Show 52, Ian Reilly 53. Others: Nolan Sanner 57, Mark Faidley 59.
Curwensville—221
Conner Howell 50, Davis Fleming 55, Austin Gilliland 58, Connor Smay 58. Others: Alex Murawski 61, Logan Kunkle 69.