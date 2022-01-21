CURWENSVILLE — The Curwensville wrestling team has been dealing with a bit of disruption in the program due to the school shutting down for several days because of COVID as well as many of the kids being out due to quarantines.
The Golden Tide also hadn’t competed in a dual in nine days and looked a bit sluggish at times Thursday at Patton Hall in a 48-21 loss to District 9 power Brookville, which came into the meet with a record of 12-2.
The Raiders won seven of the 10 contested bouts and picked up two forfeits on the way to the win.
“The kids went out and wrestled, but it wasn’t the showing that (assistant) coach (Johnny) Sutika and I were hoping for,” Golden Tide head coach Dean Swatsworth said. “We did try to prepare ourselves the best we could considering we only had four kids at practice over the past week because everyone else was quarantined. (Wednesday) night was the first time we had everyone back.
“But these kids have to know they need to do a little bit extra outside the room to stay in shape. We’re not in shape at all. We’re going to need to kick it gear. we are lacking that push out there wrestling six full minutes.”
Brookville jumped out to a 12-0 lead after getting a pair of pins from its heavyweights.
Raider 215-pounder Bryce Rafferty, a returning District 9 champion, pinned Curwensville’s Trenton Guiher at 4:50, while Cayden Marshall stopped Tide heavyweight Grady Hoyt at 1:59.
Curwensville got on the board in the next bout when 106-pounder Damian Brady decked Chris Carroll at 1:57.
“Damian is looking tough this year,” Swatsworth said. “I’m happy for him. He actually weighs the weight now. He’s not giving up 10 pounds. He’s working hard. He’s there every day working. He’s one of the lucky ones that hasn’t missed any time because of quarantines.”
The teams traded forfeits over the next three weight classes with Brookville’s Jared Popson (113) and Cole Householder (126) and Curwensville’s Jake Carfley (120) all getting wins.
The Raiders led 24-12 after the round of forfeits.
Brookville’s Owen Reinsel followed with a pin of Curwensville’s Ryder Kuklinskie at 1:01 in the 132-pound bout and teammate Brayden Kunselman scored an 8-1 decision over Nik Fegert at 138.
Reinsel is a three-time District 9 champ, a two-time Northwest Regional runner-up and a two-time PIAA fourth-place finisher. Kunselman is also a returning D-9 champ and was third at regionals a season ago.
Trailing 33-12, the Golden Tide got a pair of wins to get back in the match.
Zach Shaffer needed just 61 seconds to pin Brookville’s Burke Fleming at 145 before Logan Aughenbaugh gutted out a 6-3 decision against Carson Weaver at 152.
“Zach Shaffer has just been working his butt off,” Swatsworth said. “He had a couple real good matches at the Indiana (Mayhem) Tournament and he’s just wrestling well. He’ a senior. He’s leading, and it’s good to see him do that. i was glad to see him go out and get a pin tonight.
“And Logan gutted one out. I remember watching the Weaver kid wrestle in elementary at our tournament so I know he’s been wrestling a long time. Those are the type of kids you are happy to beat and be ready or the next time.”
Unfortunately for the Tide, 33-21 was as close as they could get as the Raiders ended the match with three straight wins.
Raider 160-pounder Kolton Griffin scored a 7-2 decision over Jarrett Anderson, Easton Belfiore pinned Chase Irwin at 4:07 in the 172-pound bout and Jackson Zimmerman won by fall over Alex Shaffer at 1:50 in the 189-pound matchup to cap the meet.
“Brookville is a tough team. They are on top of the district again and I believe they are one of the best teams in the state,” Swatsworth said. We know what we need to work on. I hope these kids realize what we have to get to, if we want to wrestle at that level. Tonight was a good gauge, a good test for us.”
Curwensville slipped to 8-3 with the loss.
The Golden Tide are back in action Saturday at the Clearfield Bison Duals.
Brookville 48, Curwensville 21
215—Bryce Rafferty, B, pinned Trenton Guiher, C, 4:50. (6-0).
285—Cayden Marshall, B, pinned Grady Hoyt, C, 1:59. (12-0).
106—Damian Brady, C, pinned Chris Carroll, B, 1:57. (12-6).
113—Jared Popson, B, won by forfeit. (18-6).
120—Jake Carfley, C, won by forfeit. (18-12).
126—Cole Householder, B, won by forfeit. (24-12).
132—Owen Reinsel, B, pinned Ryder Kuklinskie, C, 1:01. (30-12).
138—Brayden Kunselman, B, dec. Nik Fegert, C, 8-1. (33-12).
145—Zach Shaffer, C, pinned Burke Fleming, B, 1:01. (33-18).
152—Logan Aughenbaugh, C, dec. Carson Weaver, B, 6-3. (33-21).
160—Kolton Griffin, B, dec. Jarrett Anderson, C, 7-2. (36-21).
172—Easton Belfiore, B, pinned Chase Irwin, C, 4:07. (42-21).
189—Jackson Zimmerman, B, pinned Alex Shaffer, C, 1:50. (48-21).