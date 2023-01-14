CURWENSVILLE — The Curwensville boys basketball team went on a 12-0 run midway through the first quarter Friday evening at Patton Hall to take a 16-4 lead over visiting Brockway late in the frame.
The Golden Tide poured it on from there, running to a dominant 56-16 victory over the Rovers, who scored just five second-half points.
“I feel like the guys on this team are staring to jel more and more,” Curwensville head coach Josh Tkacik said. “Are there things we need to clean up? Absolutely. But these guys put in the time, they put in the effort and they’re starting to see that as the season wears on.”
Dan McGarry led a balanced Golden Tide attack with 14 points. Davis Fleming was also in double digits with 12, while Chandler English and Andrew Wassil each netted 8.
“That’s by design (balanced scoring),” Tkacik said. “We’ve been preaching to these guys all along that we want to be a unit that you have to defend, not an individual or a couple individuals.
“Those guys on the scoresheet tonight played their hearts out. All of them contributed. Even the JV guys that came in at the end were hitting passes and making that extra pass to get the next guy a better look. We saw a lot of good basketball I.Q. displayed tonight.”
The Golden Tide got five points apiece from English and Fleming in the first quarter as each drilled a 3-pointer to help Curwensville build a 19-7 advantage after one.
Fleming recorded five more points in the second, including another trey and Curwensville took a 34-11 advantage to the break.
The Tide won the battle on the boards 22-10 in the first half, which limited Brockway’s second-chance shots and helped the Tide put distance between them and the Rovers on the scoreboard.
Curwensville amped up the defense even more in the third quarter and continued its dominance on the boards.
The Rovers turned the ball over seven times while getting outrebounded 12-5.
Brockway was just 1-of-6 from the field in the third and was held scoreless until Bradey Hughes connected on a 3-pointer at the buzzer.
The Tide led 44-14 after three and had the mercy Clock running late in the third quarter.
Curwensville outscored Brockway 12-2 in the fourth to set the final.
The Golden Tide connected on 17 of its 21 free throws in the game and ended up with a 45-19 advantage on the glass. Twenty-three of those rebounds were offensive.
Braden Holland came off the bench to tie English for the lead in boards with seven.
Parker Wood added six and Fleming grabbed five to go with four assists and five steals.
“Braden works his tail off,” Tkacik said. “Braden is one of the guys that’s been around since March on a consistent basis. And it wasn’t just him. There have been a dozen guys that have been like my shadows. Those guys have bought in, and when you get buy-in, that’s when you start being something to contend with.”
Curwensville shot 18-of-54 (33.3 percent) from the field, while Brockway was just 6-of-35 (17.1 precent).
The Golden Tide improved to 5-6 overall.
Curwensville is back in action Tuesday, hosting Glendale.
Brockway—16
I. Crawford 0 0-2 0, Demonte 0 1-2 1, Hughes 2 0-0 5, Yahner 1 0-1 2, Grieneisen 1 1-2 3, Wilcox 2 1-2 5, Cavalline 0 0-0 0, R. Crawford 0 0-0 0, Lin 0 0-0 0, Newcamp 0 0-0 0. Totals: 6 3-7 16.
Curwensville—56
Fleming 4 2-2 12, English 3 1-2 8, Wassil 2 4-4 8, Wood 2 2-2 6, McGarry 4 6-6 14, Sutika 1 0-0 2, Swanson 2 0-0 4, Holland 0 2-4 2, Colton 0 0-1 0, H. Tkacik 0 0-0 0, L. Tkacik 0 0-0 0. Totals:18 17-21 56.
Three-pointers: Hughes; Fleming 2, English.
Score by Quarters
Brockway 7 4 3 2—16
Curwensville 19 15 10 12—56