CLARION — Curwensville wrestling coach Dean Swatsworth thought his squad left a couple wins out on the mats Saturday at the District 9 Class AA Championships, but the Golden Tide still put together a strong all-around showing in the event’s return to Clarion University.
Curwensville crowned one champion in sophomore Logan Aughenbaugh (152), put another in the finals (Jake Carfley at 113) and ultimately pushed six of its 10 entrants through to this weekend’s Northwest Regional Tournament with Top 4 finishes.
The Golden Tide, who entered the day with seven wrestlers seeded in the Top 4, finished sixth in the team standings with 110 points, just one behind fifth-place Cranberry (111).
“The kids wrestled well today,” said Swatsworth. “I think we could have gotten a few more matches that swung our way, but we told the kids from the very beginnig this is districts and anything can happen. People are out there to win, so you have to show up. Some of our kids did a real good job of that today.”
Aughenbaugh (22-6) was the shining star for the Golden Tide on the day. The second-seeded sophomore went 3-0 en route to winning the title at 152 pounds.
He opened the day with a 6-1 win against Brookville junior Carson Weaver in the quarterfinals, scoring a takedown in each of the three periods.
Aughenbaugh then bested third-seeded Landon Mead (24-13) of Sheffield 8-1 in the semifinals. All those points came in the second period.
Augenbaugh chose bottom to start the period and earned a quick escape before taking down the Wolverine, getting three nearfall points in the process. Mead did hit for an escape, but Aughenbaugh notched another takedown late in the period to go up 8-1. He then rode out the Wolverine in the third.
That victory set up a finals showdown with Cranberry sophomore Devyn Fleeger (22-15), the fifth seed who worked his way out of the top half of the bracket.
Aughenbaugh grabbed control of the bout with a takedown just 30 seconds in and was never really challenged from there. He rode out Fleeger to end the first, then did the same thing for the entire two minutes of the second period.
The Tide sophomore chose down in the third and reversed Fleeger 22 seconds in to go up 4-0 before finishing the match on top — earning a fifth point on the second stall call on Fleeger in the match. All told, Aughenbaugh amassed more than five minutes of riding time.
Aughenbaugh was joined in the finals by senior teammate Jake Carfley, the defending champ at 113 pounds.
Carfley (No. 2 seed, 21-6) needed just one win to reach the 113-pound final in what wound up a six-man bracket, pinning Brookville sophomore Jared Popson (25-13) in 5:14 while leading 5-0 in the semifinals.
However, Carfley fell short of winning his second straight title as he dropped a hard-fought 3-0 finals match to top-seeded Weston Pisarchick (30-2), a sophomore from Brockway who won a title as a freshman at 106. Their final was the only of the day pitting two returning champs against each other.
Pisarchick got all the points he needed on a takedown just seconds into the match. He then rode Carfley the entire second period before adding on an escape point in the third.
“Logan showed up all day and got his title, and I’m so proud of him,” said Swatsworth. “Carfley had a great semifinals match against the Popson boy and had a really good finals match there. Weston (Pisarchick) is a real tough competitor.”
That finals duo of Aughenbaugh and Carfley will be joined at regionals by a quartet of teammates. Junior Nik Fegert (132) and sophomore Alex Shaffer (189) finished third at their respective weight classes, while junior Damian Brady (106) and senior Zach Shaffer (145) each placed fourth.
Fegert (23-10), the second seed at 132, went 3-1 on the day to place third and punch his ticket to regionals.
His lone loss was a tight 2-1 contest to Brockway freshman Parker Pisarchick in the semifinals, someone Fegert beat 7-2 in the final dual meet of the season.
He bounced back from that loss in a big way though with a pair of consolation bracket wins, including a 9-3 decision over fourth-seeded Danny DeLong of Kane in the third-place bout.
Alex Shaffer put together a 4-1 day in winning bronze as the third seed at 189. His lone setback (by fall) came in the semifinals to eventual champ Seth Stewart of Brockway.
And like Fegert, he responded with a pair of consy wins — both first-period falls — against Johnsonburg’s Cameron Larkin (21 seconds) and Port Allegany’s Juuso Young (54 seconds).
Brady (2nd seed 106, 26-9) and Zach Shaffer (4th seed 145, 17-14) each went 2-2 in placing fourth at their weights.
“The other guys did a good job getting through,” said Swatsworth. “Zach Shaffer, I’m very excited for him. Overall, we’re happy with the six kids we’re taking, and I’m proud of them all because they have worked hard.
“Did we want to get more through, yeah. Every team would have loved to take their whole team, but these six are moving on and we’ll get back to practice and keep working. Next week is another big battle (at Sharon).”
Curwensville nearly had a seventh qualifier in sophomore Ryder Kuklinskie, who fell one win short and finished fifth at 138 as part of a 2-2 day. Kuklinskie (3rd seed, 22-10) is the alternate at the weight, so should one of the Top 4 not be able to compete in Sharon he would take their place.
The trio of junior JD Strong (160), junior Chase Irwin (172) and sophomore Trenton Guiher (215) each went 0-2 on the day.