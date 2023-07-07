Glendale’s Riley Best has been named the Pennsylvania High School Softball Coaches Association Player of the Year for Class 1A.
Best, a 2023 graduate and Lock Haven recruit, was one of five Progressland girls to earn all-state status.
Clearfield’s Ruby Singleton was selected to the first team in class 4A as a utility player, while Glendale’s Madison Peterson (pitcher) and Jillian Taylor (shortstop) and West Branch’s Makena Moore (pitcher) made the second team in class 1A.
“I’m so happy for Riley for being All-State Player of the Year in single A,” Glendale head coach Bruce Vereshack said. “Plus Jillian and Madi making second team all state. This team, and these three girls have made their parents, their coaches and the entire Glendale community very proud.”
Best had a monstrous season with the bat, ending her senior campaign with 48 hits, 50 runs scored and 42 RBIs while batting .560, slugging .736 and having an on base average of .637. She broke the single-season school record in hits, runs and home runs (16).
Also the Moshannon Valley League MVP and an Inter County Conference first teamer, Best had at least two hits in 17 of her 26 games and picked up three or more in six contests.
Best, who started five games at shortstop and 13 in centerfield, also started eight times in the circle and had a 6-1 record with four shutouts.
Singleton is making her second appearance on the All-State team after being selected to the second team last year as a freshman when she set Clearfield’s single-season record for hits with 43.
While not quite equaling that feat, she still tallied 29 hits and batting .483 while being asked to change positions midway through the year, finishing with 10 starts in centerfield and 10 at shortstop.
A Mountain League All-Star for the second straight season, Singleton picked up hits in 14 of her 20 games, clubbed 11 doubles, scored 22 runs and had an OBA of .559 and a slugging percentage of .714.
“Ruby is an exceptional player,” Clearfield head coach Derek Danver said. “She is an extremely hard worker, always putting in extra work outside of practice time, and year round. I’m very excited for her earning such an honor. It is certainly deserved.”
Another player that made the change from outfield to shortstop part way through the season was Taylor, who played eight games in right field before becoming a full-time infielder.
That certainly did not stunt her offensive production as Taylor smacked five homers, tripled four times and slugged .794. She had a .449 batting average with 35 hits, 32 runs and 30 RBIs, while also stealing 10 bases.
The third member of the Lady Vikings to earn a spot on the first team, Peterson started 18 games in the circle where she compiled a 15-4 record with 129 strikeouts to go with a 1.92 ERA in her 111 innings of work. Peterson had 15 complete games and fired four shutouts, including a 4-inning no-hitter against Williamsburg and a 7-inning two-hitter in the District 6 class A third-place game against Ferndale.
Also an ICC and MVL first-teamer, Peterson recorded 42 hits and scored 32 runs with a batting average of .488. She smacked 11 doubles and had 20 RBIs.
The second Progressland pitcher to make the second team in Class A, Moore made 19 appearances in the circle and finished with a 13-5 record with 1 save, while sporting a 1.86 ERA in 116 2/3 innings pitched. The southpaw struck out 218 batters to average 1.87 Ks per inning and tossed 15 complete games while posting four shutouts. She pitched one no-hitter and a pair of one-hitters.
Also a first teamer in the MVL and ICC, Moore was just as potent with her bat. She had 32 hits (7 doubles, 3 triples) and a batting average of .427. Moore had an OBA of .533 and slugged .600, while scoring 18 runs and knocking in 14.
“Makena pitched and played very well for us this season,” West Branch head coach Dan Betts said. “And being named second-team All-State is an honor well deserved for her after the work she put in and what she accomplished statistically by seasons end.”
There were several other District 6 and 9 players who were honored on the PAHSSBCA All-State team, including Juniata’s Elizabeth Gaisior, who was selected as the overall Pitcher of the Year in all classes.
DuBois Central Catholic’s Jessy Frank (catcher) made the class A first team, while her Lady Cardinal teammates Kali Franklin (shortstop) and Kaylee Risser (outfield) were selected to the second team.
Elk County Catholic’s Lucy Klawuhn and AC Valley’s Mackenzie Parks were both second-team shortstops. Lady Crusader outfielder Gabrielle Weisner also made the second team.
ECC’s Emily Mourer (DP) and Claysburg-Kimmel’s Emalee Cavender (utility) were class A first teamers.
Bald Eagle Area put two girls on the Class 2A first team in Sierra Albight (pitcher) and Ava Stere (first base). Lady Eagle Taylor Habovick (outfield) made the second team.
Keystone’s Natalie Bowser (catcher) and Moniteau’s Emma Covert (utility) and Brianna Rottman (outfield) also made the first team in Class 2A, while Johnsonburg’s Natalie Dunsworth and Penns Valley’s Avery Dinges were both tabbed as second team shortstops.
In Class 4A, St. Marys put five girls on the second team in Kendall Young (pitcher), Gianna Surra (catcher), Lindsey Reiter (first base), Olivia Eckels (second base) and Avery Eckels (DP).
DuBois’ Gabby Pasternak (outfield) and Gabby Gulvas (utilty) made the second team in class 5A.