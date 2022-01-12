ALLPORT — With injuries and illness hitting a pair of teams already low in numbers, Tuesday’s night’s dual meet between rivals Glendale and West Branch only featured seven bouts wrestled on the mat.
Six of those seven resulted in first-period falls, while the matchup at 138 went the distance and was key in deciding the dual in the Vikings favor.
Glendale racked up four falls and a major decision and recorded a forfeit to edge the host Warriors 34-30.
“A couple kids are on concussion protocol and another didn’t make weight, so we knew we had to get pins,” Glendale head coach Brian Storm said. “And where we couldn’t, we just needed to wrestle well. And I thought we did.”
George Campbell (132), Zeke Dubler (160), Suds Dubler (172) and Britton Spangle (215) all recorded big pins, while Viking 138-pounder Dayton Johnson notched a key 10-2 major decision over West Branch’s Hunter Schnarrs.
“I wasn’t sure who they were going to send out, but I knew Dayton was going to have to wrestle well for us to win,” Storm said. “I told him to get on his offense early and just keep wrestling and being relentless and scoring points, and he did that.
Johnson jumped out to an immediate 2-0 lead, using an ankle pick to take Schnarrs down on the whistle. He added two nearfall points late in the period to go up 4-0.
In the second, Johnson chose down and eventually worked free for a one-point escape. But Schnarrs closed the gap with a late takedown, cutting his deficit to 5-2 heading to the third.
There, Johnson was able to get another quick takedown on the whistle before finishing the scoring with three nearfall points with a bar.
“They’re without some kids and we’re without some kids with everything going on right now with sickness and injuries and grades and things like that,” West Branch head coach Jason Bainey said. “Both teams were depleted tonight, so we knew right away looking at the lineups that 138 was going to be the deciding match. So we bumped Hunter up and took our chances.
“We just need to ready on our feet on the whistle. I think there’s a lack of confidence right now. But he’s only a sophomore, so we’ll keep plugging away and figure things out.”
Johnson’s use of the bar to earn nearfall points was a recurring theme for the Vikings on the night, with most of their falls also coming with the move.
“For whatever reason since elementary at Glendale, we’re just big on bars,” Storm said. “I think it gives them confidence that they know they always have it. It just seems to always work, especially Suds. I’ve seen him in that position more times than I can imagine.”
Suds Dubler opened the dual with a fall over Logan Folmar at 1:32, eventually working the bar in to secure the fall.
West Branch’s Austin Kerin received a forfeit at 189 to tie things up before Spangle pinned Warrior Billy Bumbarger at 1:22 to put the visitors back out in front.
Another forfeit at 285, this time taken by West Branch’s Tyler Biggans, once again tied the dual.
There was no bout at either 106 or 113 as Landon Bainey bumped up to 120 to face Nate Storm, who he pinned in 18 seconds to five West Branch its first lead 18-12.
The Vikings retook the lead thanks to a forfeit win from Sam Cherry at 126 and a pin from George Campbell, who used a bar to secure the fall over Nick Stavola at 1:01.
Leading 24-18, Johnson picked up his major to give Glendale its biggest lead of the night, 28-18.
But the Warriors responded quickly with Aaron Myers pinning Malachi Richards in 10 seconds.
A Josh McCoy forfeit win at 152 gave West Branch back the lead, 30-28, but it was short-lived as Zeke Dubler countered John Myers’ headlock attempt with a throw of his own and notched the pin in 12 seconds to wrap up the dual meet, which lasted just 20 minutes.
“We had a 20-minute dual meet tonight, which is not good for the fans,” Bainey said. “You want fans to see good wrestling. They have some hammers on their team and we had some matches where we were favored. So outside of one match you really don’t get anything out of dual meet like this other than the kids competing. It’s good for the kids that won to go out and get the win, but on the other foot when you’re wrestling some of the studs they have, it’s tough.”
West Branch slipped to 3-3 with the loss. The Warriors are back in action Thursday, hosting United.
Glendale improved to 8-6, getting a much-needed win after going 1-3 Saturday at the Mountaineer Tournament.
“We had a bad outing Saturday,” Storm said. “We fell a little bit flat and didn’t wrestle well. But I noticed Monday that everybody came in different. They were ready to practice. I think it opened their eyes to know we have to be ready every time. And I wasn’t sure if we’d be able to win this match, so hopefully this gets us back on track.”
The Vikings visit Marion Center today.
Glendale 34, West Branch 30
172—Suds Dubler, G, pinned Logan Folmar, WB, 1:32. (6-0).
189—Austin Kerin, WB, won by forfeit. (6-6).
215—Britton Spangle, G, pinned Billy Bumbarger, WB, 1:22. (12-6).
285—Tyler Biggans, WB, won by forfeit. (12-12).
106—No bout.
113—No bout.
120—Landon Bainey, WB, pinned Nate Storm, G, 0:18. (12-18).
126—Sam Cherry, G, won by forfeit. (18-18).
132—George Campbell, G, pinned Nick Stavola, WB, 1:01. (24-18).
138—Dayton Johnson, G, maj. dec. Hunter Schnarrs, WB, 10-2. (28-18).
145—Aaron Myers, WB, pinned Malachi Richards, G, 0:10. (28-24).
152—Josh McCoy, WB, won by forfeit. (28-30).
160—Zeke Dubler, G, pinned John Myers, WB, 0:12. (34-30).