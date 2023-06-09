SOMERSET — With a runner on second base and two outs in the top of the eighth inning Thursday in the quarterfinal round of the PIAA Class A playoffs, Glendale freshman Ava Weld stepped to the plate in the most pressure-packed of situations — a tie game with a trip to the Final Four on the line.
Weld got down in the count 0-2, worked it full and then delivered the biggest hit of her career, sending a double to the gap to chase home Koltlyn Cavalet with what ended up being the game-winning run in a 5-4 victory for the Lady Vikings.
It’s the second eighth-inning win in a row for Glendale, which knocked off then unbeaten Meyersdale 4-2 Monday in its PIAA opener.
“I just wanted to do my best. That was all I could do,” Weld said. “It was scary. I wanted to do well for my team. I don’t even really remember the hit.”
Not surprising as not only did Weld have to deal with the pressure of the situation, but she also had to refocus after the home plate umpire ejected a Carmichaels fan during the at bat.
Bu Weld didn’t let the extracurriculars bother her and belted the RBI double that ultimately decided the game.
“I wanted to cry. I was so excited,” she said.
“I know she was nervous,” Lady Viking sophomore pitcher Madison Peterson said. “We had to try and keep her cool in there. I’m so happy for her that she did it and we pulled it off. We wouldn’t have won the game without her.”
They also likely wouldn’t have done it without Peterson, who had to keep the Carmichaels bats quiet in the bottom of the eighth.
Peterson needed just eight pitches to sandwich a pair of groundouts around a strikeout to set the Mighty Mikes down 1-2-3 and clinch the win.
“I got my team in the huddle after the game and didn’t know what to say,” Glendale head coach Bruce Vereshack said. “I had no words. This team doesn’t quit. And my coaches Jeff Best and Troy (Peterson) are the best. They are outstanding.”
Glendale may not have had the chance to even get to the eighth inning had it not been for a monumental double play in the bottom of the seventh.
Carmichaels leadoff hitter Sophia Zalar doubled to shallow left field to put the the Mighty Mikes in business, needing to score her to win the game.
No. 2 hitter Ashton Batis sent a screamer back up the box on the second pitch she saw from Peterson, but Glendale shortstop Jillian Taylor had her played perfectly, grabbing the line drive and needing to only take a couple steps to second to double off Zalar.
“I said to one of my coaches, ‘I need a line drive to Jillian,’” Vereshack said. “And we got it. They were fast. A base hit would have beat us.”
Peterson got Carys McConnell to hit a comebacker on the next pitch to end the inning and send the game to extras.
“I have a really tough defense behind me that I wouldn’t trade for the world,” Peterson said. “We might make a couple errors, but we come back from them.”
Glendale jumped on Carmichaels for three runs in the top of the first inning as Mighty Mike pitcher Bailey Barnyak struggled with her control.
Barnyak issued a walk to Riley Best and, after an out, hit Kaprice Cavalet with a pitch.
Kelly Kasaback singled to load the bases and Best scored moments later when Barnyak uncorked a wild pitch.
Taylor walked to reload the bases for Alyson Buterbaugh, who hit a fast-sinking popup that Barnyak had to dive for to make the play. She tried to double off Taylor at first, but her throw was wild and both Cavalet and Kasaback scored on the error.
Carmichaels responded in a big way, getting three runs of its own in the bottom of the inning.
Zalar led off with a bunt single and stole second.
Peterson hit Batis with a pitch and McConnell hit a ball that was misplayed in the outfield, allowing two runs to score.
After a popout, Barnyak singled and Kendall Ellsworth hit an RBI groundout to tie the game.
“When they got those hits and scored that fast right off the bat, it was definitely an eye opener,” Peterson said. “I knew I had to stay on my game and just keep doing what I need to do.”
Peterson did just that, recording a 1-2-3 inning in the second and largely staying out of trouble the rest of the game other than a blip in the third inning. Peterson allowed just six hits and walked only one, while striking out three in her eight innings of work.
“I felt like Madi was going to settle in, and she did,” Vereshack said. “We made some mistakes, but none of them killed us. These girls just don’t quit. They believe.”
The Lady Vikings regained the lead with one swing of the bat in the top of the third as Taylor drilled the first pitch she saw from Barnyak over the centerfield fence to make it 4-3.
But as they did in the first, the Mikes answered immediately.
Batis reached on an infield single and stole second to start the inning.
After a popout and groundout, Peterson issued her lone walk to Barnyak. Ellsworth followed with an RBI single to knot the game at 4-4.
Neither offense could crack the opposing pitcher over the next four innings.
Glendale did get back-to-back, two-out singles from Buterbaugh and Rydbom in the top of the fifth, but Barnyak retired the next eight Lady Vikings she faced. She did not allow another baserunner until Rydbom walked with one out in the eighth. Rydbom was 1-for-1 with three walks and her courtesy runner Koltlyn Cavalet scored the winning run.
Peterson also handled the Mighty Mikes well from the fourth inning on, giving up only a one-out single in the fourth and the leadoff double in the seventh.
With the win, Glendale (21-4) advances to play District 11 champ Tri Valley Monday at a site and time to be determined. Tri Valley beat Old Forge 10-1 in its quarterfinal game.
“This is the round we lost in last year,” Peterson said. “So to win and make it to the state title game would be amazing. But win or lose we’ve had a great season.”
“Look at the teams we already beat,” Vereshack said. “We took out undefeated Meyersdale and now this team that only had one loss. We can play with anybody. I’m excited for the next game.”
Glendale—5
Best cf 3110, Peterson p 5000, Ka. Cavalet 2b 3100, Kasaback lf 4110, Taylor ss 3111, Buterbaugh 3b 4011, McNitt pr 0000, Rydbom c 1010, Ko. Cavalet cr 0100, Sinclair 1b 3000, Weld rf 3011. Totals: 29-5-6-3.
Carmichaels—4
Zalar cf 4120, Batis 2b 3210, McConnell ss 4100, Jacobs 1b 4000, Barnyak p 3010, Ellsworth 3b 3012, Waggett 3000, Voithofer 3000, Plavi 3010, Staggers (flex) lf 0000. Totals: 30-4-6-2.
Score by Innings
Glendale 301 000 01—5 6 2
Carmichaels 301 000 00—4 6 1
Errors—Kasaback, Sinclair; Barnyak. LOB—Glendale 9, Carmichaels 5. DP—Glendale. 2B—Weld; Zalar. HR—Taylor (solo, 3rd). HBP—Ka. Cavalet (by Barnyak); Batis (by Peterson). SB—Ko. Cavalet; Zalar, Batis, Plavi. SAC—Sinclair. 1BB—Best (by Barnyak).
Pitching
Glendale: Peterson—8 IP, 6 H, 4 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 3 SO.
Carmichaels: Barnyak—7 IP, 6 H, 5 R, 4 ER, 7 BB, 8 SO.
WP—Peterson. LP—Barnyak.
Time—2:04.