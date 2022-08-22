Lady Vikings letterwinners
The Glendale volleyball team returns five letterwinners from the 2021 squad. From left, are Riley Best, Alyssa Sinclair, Jillian Taylor, Kaprice Cavalet and Alyvia Rutter.

 Photo by John Matchock

FLINTON — With five letterwinners back from its 12-8 playoff campaign in 2021, the Glendale volleyball team is hoping to get back to the postseason for the second straight year.

“The girls have set some lofty goals and are striving to achieve them,” said Lady Vikings head coach Brenda Hewitt.

