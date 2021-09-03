FLINTON — After a premature end to the season due to COVID last year, the Glendale volleyball team is ready to get back on the court in 2021.
The Lady Vikings qualified for the District 6 Class A playoffs with a 15-3 record, but were forced to withdraw from the playoffs after a case of coronavirus.
This year, the squad returns seven letterwinners, including Progressland all-star Alyssa Sinclair. Also back are seniors Carlie Cann, Samantha Cherry, Hanna Noel, Cindy Richards and Bailee Wimberly, along with junior Riley Best.
“I expect leadership and unity from my letterwinners,” said Glendale head coach Brenda Hewitt. “These girls know what my expectations are … on and off the court.”
The Lady Vikings will have to fill the loss left by Olivia Reese, who graduated, and Kyla Campbell, who moved from the school district.
Reese was a first team Progressland all-star as well as a PVCA all-state selection. She had 247 digs and 125 kills last season. She also had 105 service points and 43 aces.
“We definitely lost assets to the team with both Liv and Kyla,” said Hewitt. “When you lose key players it changes the whole dynamic of the team which leads to all of the players having to give 110% in order to earn a starting position.”
Glendale has 23 players on the roster and Hewitt said she is pleased so far with how the team is shaping up.
“I’m pleased with the depth at all of the positions,” she said. “It lends to making everyone continue to work hard.”
So far, the Lady Vikings are still figuring out their lineup, but Hewitt said everyone from freshmen to seniors could start.
“My starting lineup is not concrete yet,” said Hewitt. “Like I said earlier, the girls are working hard to earn a position … but have to keep working hard to stay in the position.”
Hewitt said the team is continuing to work on its serving — something they were above average in last season.
The Glendale coach, who will be assisted by Lindsay Kallas, said the team’s goal is simple — make the playoffs.
The Lady Vikings open the season on Tuesday at Juniata Valley.
Roster
Seniors
Carlie Cann, Samantha Cherry, Aubrey Jasper, Jasmine Lovell, Hanna Noel, Ariann Richards, Cindy Richards, Alex Thompson, Bailee Wimberly.
Juniors
Riley Best, Ava Krause, Payton McCaully, Jocelyn Mooney, Alexis Pentland, Gianna Romano, Alyvia Rutter, Alyssa Sinclair, Jillian Taylor.
Sophomores
Gytanna Ewing.
Freshmen
Ally Buterbaugh, Kaprice Cavalet, Koltlyn Cavalet, Tierra Ewing.
*Denotes returning letterwinners.
Schedule
September
4—at Forest Hills, 7—at Juniata Valley. 9—Moshannon Valley. 14—at Williamsburg. 15—Purchase Line. 16—at West Branch. 18—at Warrior Blast. 21—at Bellwood-Antis. 23—Curwensville. 27—Tussey Mountain. 28—Mount Union. 30—Juniata Valley.
October
5—at Moshannon Valley. 6—at Purchase Line. 7—Williamsburg. 9—at Windber Tournament. 12—West Branch. 13—St. Joseph’s Academy. 14—Bellwood-Antis. 19—at Curwensville. 20—at St. Joseph’s Academy. 21—at Mount Union.
A matches begin at 7 p.m. unless noted.