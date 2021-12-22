CURWENSVILLE — The Glendale girls basketball team used an aggressive defense forcing 23 Curwensville turnovers in a 50-14 victory on Tuesday night at Patton Hall.
The Lady Vikings had just two players in double figures with Minyhah Easterling tallying 15 and Madison Peterson with 10.
But it was the defense that set the tone early, holding Curwensville scoreless in the first quarter.
“We played really good defense and we played great as a team,” said Glendale head coach Brian Kuhn. “The kids are really growing up. They continued to make steps forward tonight to have a successful season.”
Easterling had six of the Lady Vikings’ points in the first quarter, while Riley Best added four and Casey Kuhn had two.
“Minyhah played really well,” said Coach Kuhn. “Casey played well at the point guard position. Riley Best had some big shots. But all in all as a team I thought we did really well.”
Curwensville finally got on the board in the second quarter as Joslynne Freyer got a shot off in the paint to make 14-2.
The Lady Tide’s Alyssa Bakaysa followed that up with a bucket of her own to make it 14-4.
But that’s as close at the hosts would get, as Glendale went on a 17-2 run to close out the first half and head to the locker room up 31-8.
“We talked about not turning the ball over before the game,” said Curwensville head coach Bob Desmett. “We have to take care of the ball. When we don’t take care of the ball and we don’t hustle and we don’t play, this is what happens.”
Glendale picked up right where it left off in the third quarter, this time going on an 11-2 run to go up 42-10 and start the running clock.
Both teams emptied their benches in the fourth quarter.
Curwensville’s Karleigh Freyer had four points, while Glendale’s Breann Kuhn had eight in the final eight minutes to set the final at 50-12.
“I told them not to put their heads down,” Desmett said. “And they didn’t. I will give them that. They continued to play the whole time. We will just get back to practice tomorrow and regroup.”
Bakaysa had seven rebounds, six points and three blocks in the game. Joslynne Freyer added four points.
“Our defense isn’t designed to key on one person,” Coach Kuhn said. “We run a 1-3-1 defense and it’s just pressure whoever has the ball. That’s basically what we do.”
Curwensville dropped to 3-2 overall, 2-1 in the ICC and 1-1 in the MVL.
Glendale improved to 2-2 overall, 1-2 in the ICC and 1-0 in the MVL.
Glendale—50
A. Richards 0 0-0 0, C. Richards 0 0-0 0, C. Kuhn 3 0-0 7, B. Kuhn 3 0-0 8, Best 2 0-0 4, Sinclair 3 0-0 6, Easterling 7 1-2 15, Rydbom 0 0-0 0, Cavalet 0 0-0 0, Peterson 5 0-0 10, Sutton 0 0-0 0, Holes 0 0-0 0. Totals: 23 1-2 50.
Curwensville—14
Bakaysa 3 0-0 6, Pentz 0 0-0 0, Guiher 0 0-0 0, Henry 0 0-2 0, J. Freyer 2 0-2 4, Weber 0 0-2 0, K. Freyer 2 0-0 4, Carfley 0 0-0 0, Anderson 0 0-0 0, Cossar 0 0-0 0, Butler 0 0-0 0, Passmore 0 0-0 0, Price 0 0-0 0. Totals: 7 0-6 14.
Three-pointers: C. Kuhn, B. Kuhn 2.
Score by Quarters
Glendale 12 19 11 8—50
Curwensville 0 8 2 4—14