CURWENSVILLE — After going five sets with both Bellwood-Antis and Tussey Mountain in their last two matches, the Glendale volleyball team was hoping their match with Curwensville would be a little shorter.
The Lady Vikings started a little slow but finished off the Lady Tide in three sets 25-19, 25-12, 25-7 on Tuesday night at Patton Hall.
“Our tempo is not up where it normally is,” said Glendale head coach Brenda Hewitt. “We needed to stay up and play our game. We relaxed a little bit and we made some errors that we shouldn’t have.
“But they came together and finished strong and played well.”
Glendale had seven service errors in the first set, which kept Curwensville breathing down its next for the first rotation.
After a big kill by Ava Olosky made it 12-10, the Lady Tide got to within 12-11 on a hitting error.
But a service error by Curwensville gave the ball back to the Lady Vikes’ Riley Best, who opened the match at the service line.
Best served up five straight points behind kills from Alyssa Sinclair and Kaprice Cavalet to take the 18-11 lead.
Curwensville attempted to get some runs, and did, but Glendale went on to win 25-19.
I can’t be disappointed in that game at all. They came out first set ready to play. They were talking and working together better than we have been.
“Obviously, we didn’t win, but I am proud of them,” said Lady Tide head coach Stephanie Vicary. “We’ve made a lot of progress. We are getting there.”
The second set was completely different than the first, as Glendale used two big service runs from Jillian Taylor and Koltlyn Cavalet to take the 25-12 victory.
Taylor had a nine-point run, turning an 8-7 Curwensville lead into a 17-8 advantage for the Lady Vikings.
Cavalet came on as a sub for Best as the rotation got back to the front. She had a five-point service run that made it 23-11.
“We got a chance to get some of the younger players in and get them some time on the court,” Hewitt said. “I’m always pleased with the win.”
Glendale finished off the set 25-12 as Caitlyn Rydbom came on to serve for Alyvia Rutter and got the game point.
The Lady Vikings finished off the final set 25-7, with Curwensville getting just one point off the serve.
Sinclair had eight points in the set, finishing the night with 14 service points and seven aces, along with five kills.
Taylor finished the game with 12 service points and one kill, while Kaprice Cavalet had eight kills.
Best netted eight service points and five kills, while Ava Krause had 17 assists and five service points.
Curwensville was led by Lizzy Palmer, who had four service points and two kills. Brooklynn Price added four service points and one kill, while Olosky had two service points and one kill.
Savannah Carfley had two service points, while Jorja Fleming tallied two service points and two kills.
Curwensville dropped to 0-11 overall and 0-7 in the Inter-County Conference. The Lady Tide travel to West Branch on Thursday.
Glendale improved to 6-2 overall and 5-2 in the ICC. The Lady Vikings travel to Claysburg-Kimmel tonight.
In junior varsity action, Glendale won in two sets.
We had some good service runs and some good volleys going. We were bringing up some of their hits. And they have some hard hitters, so I was pleased with that. They did a good job.