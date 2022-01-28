FLINTON — The Glendale girls basketball team put up some big numbers against visiting Curwensville on Thursday night in a 51-45 victory.
The Lady Vikings got a 24-point game from Minyhah Easterling and a 21-rebound game from Alyssa Sinclair to topple the Lady Tide for the second time this season.
Curwensville took the early lead with a jumpshot from Skylar Pentz. Glendale got two big buckets from Easterling to take the 8-4 advantage.
The Lady Tide came back to cut it to 12-10 at the end of one.
Easterling and Curwensville’s Alyssa Bakaysa continued to duel in the second quarter, with each player netting six points.
Bakaysa finished the game with 22 points and nine rebounds, while Easterling had 24 points and 10 rebounds.
In the first meeting, the Lady Vikings held Bakaysa to just six points, but she had little trouble getting to the hoop on Thursday.
But some untimely turnovers by Curwensville, helped the Lady Vikes pull out to a 31-25 lead at the half.
The Lady Tide had cut it to 24-23 on a bucket by Bakaysa, but Easterling looked to score on Glendale’s next possession. Easterling got the bucket, but it was waved off for an offensive foul.
Glendale forced a turnover and Riley Best took in the basket and got the foul. She missed the free throw, but Easterling pulled down the rebound and had a putback to make it 29-23.
Easterling scored again after a rebound by Sinclair on a missed shot to make it 31-23. Skylar Pentz hit a bucket just before the buzzer to cut to 31-25.
Glendale came out of the half and got baskets from Easterling and Casey Kuhn to put the Lady Vikings up by 10.
A jumper from Kyra Henry trimmed the lead to 35-27 in favor of the Lady Vikings.
The Lady Tide tried to lock down their defense, but even with Easterling covered, there were others who stepped up to score.
Madison Peterson had one of those baskets to make it 39-29 midway through the third quarter. Peterson finished the game with 12 points and 10 rebounds.
Bakaysa had seven points in the third, but it was the Lady Vikings that led 45-34 heading into the final stanza.
Curwensville made a run at it, with Henry and Pentz both draining threes late. But the Lady Vikings were able to hold them off to set the final at 51-45.
Pentz had 14 points for the Lady Tide, while Henry had seven rebounds and five points.
Riley Best finished with 12 points and seven rebounds for Glendale.
Glendale improved to 8-7 overall, 5-4 in the Inter County Conference and 5-0 in the Moshannon Valley League.
The Lady Vikings travel to Mount Union on Monday.
Curwensville dropped to 4-9 overall, 3-6 in the ICC and 2-2 in the MVL.
The junior varsity game was won by Glendale 34-30.
Curwensville—45
Bakaysa 7 7-8 22, Guiher 1 0-0 2, Henry 2 0-0 5, Pentz 5 2-2 14, K. Freyer 1 0-2 2, Carfley 0 0-0 0, Butler 0 0-0 0. Totals: 16 9-12 45.
Glendale—51
C. Kuhn 2 0-0 4, Best 6 0-1 12, Sinclair 2 0-4 4, Easterling 11 2-2 24, Peterson 1 2-4 4, B. Kuhn 1 0-0 3, Cavalet 0 0-0 0. Totals: 23 4-11 51.
Score by Quarters
Curwensville 10 15 9 11—45
Glendale 12 19 14 6—51