FLINTON — Memories are made on Homecoming, but Bellwood-Antis was producing all of the positive memories on Glendale’s Homecoming Friday Night at Dr. Roy F. Baker Field.
The now 5-0 Blue Devils dominated on both sides of the ball. They built a 35-0 halftime lead, amassing 374 total yards and 278 on the ground. The rock-solid B-A defense limited the Vikings to one first down and 16 total yards and picked off three passes in a 42-0 romp.
“Bellwood is Bellwood,” Glendale coach Dave “Spank” Trexler said. “Year in year out they’re consistently good. They’re well-coached. They’re a terrific program. And if you’re not ready to play, they’ll do what they do. My hat is off to them. They rolled. They don’t make mistakes. We weren’t ready to play.”
“I thought our kids did a really good job all-around, offensively and defensively,” B-A coach Nick Lovrich said. “I thought we flew to the ball. We did the thing we wanted to do on offense. We spread the ball around.”
The one positive for the Vikings (2-3) was that star running back and defensive back Suds Dubler was named Homecoming king in a pre-game ceremony. Aubrey Jasper was announced as the queen.
After that, it was all Blue Devils.
B-A used six plays to go 55 yards for its first score. Connor Gibbons scored the first of his three touchdowns on a 14-yard run with 6:56 left in the first quarter. Gibbons ran for 160 yards on 13 carries.
“They’re real precise in what they do,” Trexler said. “They’re not flashy. They come out and they click on all cylinders.”
The Blue Devils needed only seven plays to go 68 yards on their next possession. Quarterback Zach Pellegrine completed a 25-yard pass to Hunter Shawley early in the drive, while Gibbons finished it with a 22-yard touchdown run.
After Sean Mallon intercepted Dubler on the second play of the next series, 6-0, 245-pound senior Cooper Guyer, who wears No. 66, used a spin to get into the open and score on a 21-yard touchdown run with 48.6 seconds left.
“He’s as good of a running back as he is a lineman,” Trexler said. “I watched him when he was younger, and he’s really come on.”
B-A’s Brandon Cherry made it 28-0 with a 4-yard run early in the second quarter.
After Gaven Ridgway intercepted Ethan Cavalet, who was named Homecoming Prince, the Blue Devils struck again. Ridgway finished off a five-play, 45-yard drive with an 8-yard TD run.
The Blue Devils marched to the Glendale 25 late in the half, but Lovrich chose to not go into the hurry-up offense. Pellegrine took a knee on the final play of the half.
Gibbons took off on a 53-yard run on the first play of the second half. Two plays later, he scored on a 12-yard run. Eleven different B-A players were credited with at least one carry.
The Vikings produced their only first down on a Cavalet 14-yard pass to Dubler on their first possession of the second half. The Blue Devils held Suds Dubler and Zeke Dubler to a combined 1 yard on nine carries.
“We had a lot of trouble matching up with them defensively,” Trexler said. “They took our skill players out of the game.”
The Vikings will look to rebound next Friday at Tussey Mountain.
“I know that’s not our best effort,” Trexler said, “and I know the kids are determined. I’d be real surprised if they didn’t come back out and rebound.”