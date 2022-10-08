FLINTON – It may have looked like it was going to be a dog fight early as Glendale fumbled the ball away on their first possession Friday night.
The Viking defense meanwhile forced a turnover on downs on the ensuing possession and then ended up sailing away from there.
It turns out their offensive efforts would be powered by a familiar face on what was his senior night.
Viking running back Zeke Dubler rushed for 222 yards – 163 in the first half alone – on 16 carries and three touchdowns as Glendale cruised to a 34-19 triumph at Dr. Roy F. Baker Field.
“We know every week is a test,” Glendale coach Dave “Spank” Trexler said. “We’re never going to walk in anywhere. We come out fast, and we made some errors.
“Everett didn’t quit. They played in that mindset, and they gave us a four-quarter battle.”
After trading turnovers on downs Glendale went to work as Dubler racked up three rushes of 10 yards or more including ripping a 34-yard run. That set up Troy Misiura to cap off the drive with a 7-yard keeper.
Following a Warrior 3-and-out, Dubler busted loose for a 53-yard gain. That drive was finished on the next play with a Misiura 27-yard missile to Conner Potutschnig for a 14-0 lead.
Dubler later fed off of his fellow senior Logan Cree who set up a great block his first score of the game to make it 21-0 halfway through the second quarter.
“My linemen, my boy Logan Cree, all of my teammates, it’s not possible without them,” Dubler said of his success. “We seen the edge was there, they’re what set up. I was just capitalizing on their great blocks.”
“I love Zeke, I just love blocking for him,” Cree said. “I love playing for him, he’s like a brother. I’m happy for him.”
Trexler couldn’t be more grateful to coach this dynamic duo.
“I’m so blessed I came in with these guys as freshmen,” he said. “They were the heart and soul of a lot of things quietly. Now they’re stepping up into the leadership roles, and to see them grow and mature into what they’re capable of.
“It’s rewarding as a coach and as a person.”
The Warriors did manage to make things interesting as they got two touchdown passes on their last drive of the first half and first drive of the second half which made it 21-13.
“We had an opportunity with the turnover early, and we didn’t do anything offensively,” Everett coach Brian Koontz said. “We had trouble blocking when we were running the ball. We haven’t sometimes got four quarters, but we played hard. We just need to play.”
Trexler was also proud to get his seniors a win on their big night.
“It means so much. Coming together as a family and seeing them progress, and to get a win is always a big positive.”