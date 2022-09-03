BELLWOOD — Glendale just couldn’t get anything going offensively against the rugged Bellwood-Antis defense on a beautiful Friday night John Hayes Field at Memorial Stadium.
The Blue Devils held the now 0-2 Vikings to 58 total yards and four first downs while quarterback Gaven Ridgway and wide receiver Dylan Andrews connected on three touchdown passes, including a 76-yarder to shut out Glendale, 27-0.
It was the second straight year, the Blue Devils shut out the Vikings.
“Bellwood is Bellwood,” Glendale coach Dave “Spank” Trexler said. “Nick (Lovrich, B-A coach) does a great job. It’s a marquee program in the area. They do all the little things right, and they capitalize on your mistakes. Right now, we’re making too many mental mistakes, and they’re coming at the wrong time.”
“Dylan is a really good athlete for us,” Lovrich said. “He’s a pole vaulter in track for us. Over the summer, we saw he was doing some really good things. Gaven has really worked hard over the summer working on those plays. They were great throws and great catch and run by Dylan.”
The Blue Devils (1-1), who opened the season with a loss to Tyrone, set the tone on the first series, grinding out two first downs on seven plays to get to the Glendale 28. Then Ridgway hit Andrews for a touchdown strike 3:20 in the game.
Glendale’s Troy Misiura intercepted Ridgway on the next possession, but Andrews picked off Misiura on the following series.
On the third play of the ensuing possession, Ridgway hit Andrews on a crossing pattern and the 6-1 senior did the rest, racing 76 yards to the end zone early in the second quarter.
“We knew they were capable of throwing the ball,” Trexler said. “They have a really good quarterback. He can hurt you with his feet, and tonight he showed he can throw the ball. He was really on. He took advantage of our coverages, and the receiver made plays.”
The Vikings recovered a Ridgway fumble at their own 32 with 1:12 left in the first half to thwart another opportunity.
Glendale had two first downs in the first half and two more in the second. Zeke Dubler led the Vikings with 41 yards rushing on 10 carries.
“We’re still trying to find our identity offensively,” Trexler said. “If we can’t put first downs and drives together, it puts a lot of pressure on the defense. It just exposes things that we need to improve on.”
“I thought our defense played really well,” Lovrich said. “We were able to do some things. Our guys tackled much better this week. That’s something we worked on.”
B-A scored two more times in the third quarter – one on a 6-yard fade from Ridgway to Andrews and the second on a Nick Kost 5-yard run.
“We’ve been playing good defense,” Trexler said “We gave up a couple big pass plays. We did some things to try to contain their quarterback.”
The Vikings only advanced past midfield twice, with the B-A 37 being the closest they got to scoring.
“The sun is going to come up tomorrow,” Trexler said. “I know what these kids are capable of. I have to find a way to direct that, so right now it’s on me to figure this out.”Glendale hosts rival Moshannon Valley next Friday, while Bellwood-Antis hosts Curwensville.
“It’s definitely a big game for the community and the kids,” Trexler said. “There will be a different air to it. We’re just focused on getting better. It just so happens week 3 is a big week as far as the rivalry is concerned.”