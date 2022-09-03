BELLWOOD — Glendale just couldn’t get anything going offensively against the rugged Bellwood-Antis defense on a beautiful Friday night John Hayes Field at Memorial Stadium.

The Blue Devils held the now 0-2 Vikings to 58 total yards and four first downs while quarterback Gaven Ridgway and wide receiver Dylan Andrews connected on three touchdown passes, including a 76-yarder to shut out Glendale, 27-0.

