WINDBER — Murphy’s Law dictates that anything that can go wrong will.
Friday night, the Glendale football team dealt with a lot of misfortune, and it ended up being a night they will want to forget.
Windber struck fast, and didn’t let up as they won their ICC debut over the Vikings, 51-6, at Windber Stadium.
“You strive to put good plays together, and get on a roll, and it feels like we went completely the opposite (way),” Glendale coach Dave “Spank” Trexler said. “We had bad things happen in bunches and we couldn’t overcome them.”
The Ramblers on the first play from scrimmage offensively found Evan Brady for a 28-yard dart from Tanner Barkley. Barkley finished the drive on the next play from 5-yards out.
That was only the beginning of the Vikings problems as Luke Hostetler put on a show as he turned on the after burners on Windber’s second possession from 79-yards out. That gave the home team a 14-0 lead.
“We know how good he is,” Windber coach Matt Grohal said of his star running back. “He could’ve been our feature back last year, but he was just one of them guys who had to wait his turn. He made some cuts and moves at the second level that really (showed he’s) a pretty special running.”
Hostetler finished the night with an astounding 326 yards on 22 carries with four touchdowns.
Going into the half the Barkley to Brady connection struck again, this time on a jump pass to give the Ramblers a 30-0 lead at the break.
“The disciplined style of football that they play leaves little room for you to make mistakes,” Trexler said. “Once you do, they capitalize, and they just magnify them.”
Glendale did have some bright spots to take from this game, however, forcing three turnovers and getting a 97-yard touchdown on a kickoff return from Connor Potutschnig.
That was the only kick of the evening the Ramblers Bryson Costa didn’t end up putting in the end zone for a touchback.
Trexler is taking these positives into next week’s game at Meyersdale.
“The score doesn’t show it, but there’s a lot of positive things that we saw through it,” Trexler said. “We know it’s a work at progress. We know we got some younger players. Windber is a great program.
Coach (Matt) Grohal has a system going, and they do the little things right. That’s a credit to them.”
Glendale (0-1) returns to action on Friday at Meyersdale (1-0).