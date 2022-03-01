FLINTON — It’s not often a team can commit 34 turnovers and win a basketball game, let alone do it by a double-digit point margin, but that’s exactly what the Glendale girls basketball team did Monday night against Bishop Guilfoyle.
While the Lady Vikings struggled with their ball handling against Guilfoyle’s full-court press much of the game, they more than made up for it by dominating the boards and playing lights out defense to score a 45-32 victory in the quarterfinal round of the District 6 Class 2A playoffs at Donald A. Kitko Gymnasium.
“We had a turnover bug there,” Glendale head coach Brian Kuhn said. “But we were down a ball handler (Riley Best) tonight and Kaprice Cavalet stepped in and I’ll tell you what, she did a heck of a job.”
Cavalet and Minyhah Easterling led the Lady Vikings with 12 points apiece.
Easterling was also key in controlling the boards, ripping down 18 while Alyssa Sinclair hauled in 12. The dynamic duo outrebounded the Lady Marauders on their own as Glendale was plus-32 on the night on the glass.
“When you have a player like Minyah Easterling ... she’s tough,” Kuhn said. “Offense, defense, she does everything. She scored big buckets when we needed them and she grabbed every rebound that was out there.
“And Alyssa, she’s a spark plug. She makes big spots, creates big turnovers and rebounds. She’s been really, really good on rebounds, especially on defense.”
Glendale also made things tough on BG offensively, not only by limiting them to one shot, but making every shot difficult. The Lady Marauders managed to take 70 shots, largely due to the plus-28 turnover margin, but they only hit on nine to end the night shooting just 13 percent from the field.
“We played a goofy defense tonight,” Kuhn said. “We were in a diamond and one defense. We kept (Easterling) underneath instead of a box and one and we had Kaprice and Breanna (Kuhn) just chase (Leah) Homan around all night long.
“We tried to be as physical as possible. We knew that was the key to keep her from beating us. And I’ll tell you what, they executed that game plan.”
After BG scored immediately off the opening tip, Glendale ended a low-scoring first quarter on a 9-2 run. The Lady Vikings held an 11-2 edge in rebounds and held the Lady Marauders to just 2-of-16 shooting.
BG’s shooting woes carried over to the second quarter when it hit on only one of its 16 tries, while continuing to struggle on the boards, going into the half down 25-8 in total rebounds.
The Lady Marauders pressure defense kept them in the game however as they forced Glendale into 11 second-quarter turnovers and only trailed 19-12 at the break.
“They gave us fits as far as the press,” Kuhn said. “They mirrored Casey (Kuhn) all night. But we got the ball across when we needed to and scored buckets when we needed to. It seemed like every time they scored, we answered. And that was basically the game.”
Glendale was able to take its biggest lead of the game to that point in the third, going up 30-19 as Easterling enjoyed a 6-point quarter, but Homan drilled a 3-pointer at the buzzer to make it 30-22 heading to the fourth.
The Lady Vikings quickly got the lead back to double digits and extended it to 12 at 36-24 before BG made one last run.
Another Homan trey cut the visitors’ deficit to 36-29, but that’s as close as the Lady Marauders could get.
Glendale hit on seven of its 11 free throws in the fourth quarter and Cavalet and Madison Peterson each had easy buckets after breaking the press late in the game to salt things away.
Peterson had seven points, four assists and eight rebounds, while Cavalet added seven boards and three assists. Casey Kuhn also recorded seven rebounds.
Homan led BG with 20 points. She was 9-of-13 from the free throw line and had three 3-pointers, two of them coming in the fourth quarter. Homan and Jaden Quinn led BG with seven rebounds each. Homan also had four steals.
The Lady Marauders ended the season with a record of 10-13.
Glendale improved to 14-9. The Lady Vikings are back in action Wednesday at Williamsburg in the D-6 Class 2A semifinals.
Bishop Guilfoyle—32
Geishauer 1 2-2 4, Cammarata 0 0-0 0, Quinn 2 0-4 4, Klock 1 0-0 2, Homan 4 9-13 20, Bagley 1 0-0 2, Steinbugl 0 0-0 0, Gofus 0 0-0 0. Totals: 9 11-19 32.
Glendale—45
C. Kuhn 0 4-5 4, Sinclair 1 4-6 6, Easterling 6 0-0 12, Cavalet 5 2-4 12, Peterson 3 1-2 7, B. Kuhn 2 0-0 4, C. Richards 0 0-0 0. Totals: 17 11-17 45.
Three-pointers: Homan 3.
Score by Quarters
Bishop Guilfoyle 4 8 10 10—32
Glendale 9 10 11 15—45