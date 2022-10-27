The Glendale volleyball team swept No. 12 seeded St. Joseph’s Academy on Wednesday in the opening round of the District 6 Class A playoffs.
The Lady Vikings won by scores of 25-13, 25-8 and 25-8.
“The match started off slow with both teams struggling with serving,” said Glendale head coach Brenda Hewitt. “But we are more than excited to be going into the second round of playoffs.”
Both teams struggled early with the serve, with a total of 22 service errors on the night.
But the Lady Vikings were able to get a long run from Alyssa Sinclair in the first set to put things away.
Up just 17-13, Sinclair stepped to the service line and rattled off seven straight points, including three aces to give the hosts a 25-13 victory.
Sinclair finished the night with 21 service points, including eight aces, and seven kills.
It was Sinclair’s jump serve in the second set that also helped the Lady Vikes extend a 6-5 lead into a 17-5 advantage.
St. Joseph’s attempted to stop the run with a timeout, but Sinclair served up six points after that, including three aces.
Jillian Taylor had two kills during the run, allowing Glendale to cruise to a 25-8 victory.
Taylor had seven service points and four kills in the game.
Hewitt was able to sub out her underclassmen and put in her seniors to finish off the set.
The third set was neck and neck for four rotations, as as Glendale led just 9-6.
But Taylor and Jocelyn Mooney combined for 13-point service run to extend it out to 23-6.
Once again, the Lady Wolves attempted to call a timeout, but Mooney had seven points after that to seal the win.
Glendale went on to take that set 25-8.
Lady Viking setter Alyvia Rutter had 14 assists on the night, while Kaprice Cavalet added four kills. Payton McCully netted three kills.
St. Joe’s was led by three service points and a kill from Gianna Folmar, while Jordyn Rose had two service points.
Glendale, the fifth seed, moves on to play fourth-seeded Bishop McCort (12-5-1) on Monday in Johnstown.
The Lady Crushers are on a five-match win streak and received a bye in the first round.
The winner of that game takes on Moshannon Valley or top-seeded West Branch in the semis.