HOUTZDALE — Glendale head coach Brenda Hewitt started an all-senior rotation on Tuesday night against Moshannon Valley.
The reason was two-fold. One, the Lady Vikings are down a starter with Hanna Noel out with a wrist injury. Two, Glendale’s senior rec night falls against Purchase Line, a must-win for the playoffs.
Hewitt’s decision paid off as her seniors won the first set, before employing two different rotations that won sets two and three.
“I wanted them to get on the court together, so I thought tonight would be a good opportunity for that,” she said. “And we’ve been working with different rotations out there and I just wanted to see how those would pan out.
“I was pleased with how the seniors played overall. They won the set.”
Glendale jumped out to a 5-0 lead off the serve of Cindy Richards. The Damsels got a sideout on a hitting error to end the run.
After two service errors by the Lady Vikings, Moshannon Valley pulled to within 7-6 as Maddie McCoy served up three points.
The teams traded points back and forth until the Damsels pulled out to a 12-10 lead off the serve of Rachelle Greenawalt.
The game was tied at 14-14, before the Lady Vikings started to pull away two or three points at a time.
“That’s something we have been working on and it’s been an improvement,” said Damsels head coach Samantha Herto. “At the beginning of the season, it was more like an eight or 10-point run. So we have cut down on that a lot and our serve-receive has really improved.”
Glendale went on to win the set 25-20.
The second set featured a mix of the Lady Vikings’ regular starters, but they soon fell behind 4-0 off the serve of Maddie Mills.
Glendale rallied back to take a 9-6 lead, before going up 17-10. The Lady Vikings took the 25-18 victory.
“I like being able to come out and try different lineups,” said Hewitt. “We need to have depth on our bench. I need to see who is going to play with each other. We have some important games coming up and we need to put our best six out there.”
Alyssa Sinclair had six of her nine service points on the night in the set, while also coming up with two kills.
The third and final set of the night looked to be as close as the other two, as the teams were tied 5-5 early.
But the Lady Vikings went up 20-12 and there was no looking back as they went on to a 25-13 victory.
Alyvia Rutter had seven assists for Glendale, while Alyssa Sinclair and Aubrey Jasper had seven kills each.
Cindy Richards had eight service points, while Best had seven.
“It is a rivalry,” Hewitt said. “I don’t think we come in with the intensity that I would like. We are super relaxed and not taking it as seriously as I would like.”
McCoy had seven service points for the Damsels, while Schaefer had five. Mills had four kills, while Schaefer and Tiffany Vanish each had two.
“I’m excited now that we are going into the second half of our season to see if we can compete a little better with these teams,” Herto said.
“They have turned it around mentally. They are playing like a team and they are playing together. We just had a starter go out and I’ve got Riley Wharton, a sophomore, in there starting. She’s really stepped up and taken a role there.
“They are definitely playing as a group with more confidence for sure.”
Moshannon Valley travels to Bellwood-Antis on Thursday.
Glendale hosts Purchase Line this evening.
Glendale won the junior varsity game 25-8 and 25-7.