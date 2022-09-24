FLINTON — Glendale and North Star tangled on the football field for the first time in the history of their programs on Friday night at Dr. Roy F. Baker Field.
They’ll be playing each other more when North Star joins the Inter-County Conference next season.
Winless Glendale gave the Cougars an eyeful in their first meeting.
Zeke Dubler ran for three touchdowns of 13, 1 and 5 yards and caught a 13-yard TD pass from Troy Misiura while the Vikings’ defense stuffed the Cougars’ offense for minus 40 yards rushing and 34 total yards in a 28-0 victory.
The 1-4 Vikings’ first win was a convincing one.
“I’m just so happy for the kids,” Glendale coach Dave “Spank” Trexler said. “It was just a total team effort. You get into this situation being 0-4, and you can just roll over. The kids never lost faith, never lost hope. My assistant coaches did an excellent job coming up with a game plan. (North Star) is a really good team.”“We made too many mistakes to win a football game,” North Star coach Bob Landis said. “(Dubler) had a great game.”
North Star’s potent passing game, with a four-receiver set, never got going. Quarterback Connor Yoder completed 9 of 18 passes for 72 yards.
“They ran to the ball,” Landis said, “and they gang tackled. That’s just hustle and getting to the ball.”
A big special teams play set up Glendale’s first touchdown. Logan Cree blocked Thanyal Miller’s punt, giving the Vikings the ball at the North Star 13.
“That’s a big momentum change early in the game,” Landis said.
On the next play, Dubler, who ran for 134 yards on 24 carries, scooted into the end zone at the 4:26 mark of the first quarter.
On their next possession, the Vikings marched 70 yards on nine running plays – with the final 1 yard coming from Dubler.
“The line did a great job up front,” Trexler said.
“Logan Cree is so unselfish. There are times he could have run the ball and he chooses to block. Zeke is a heck of a player and a competitor. It’s his time to shine, and he’s done a great job.”
It took a great defensive effort from the Cougars to prevent the Vikings from going up 21-0 on their next possession. On fourth-and-goal from the 4, the Cougars (1-4) stopped Dubler about a half foot from the end zone.
When the Vikings got the ball back at their own 42 with 1:10 left in the half, Misiura completed all three of his passes, including a 17-yarder to Cree and two to Dubler.
Dubler hauled in a 13-yarder with 10.4 seconds left in the half.
While North Star converted on only one first down in the second half, the Vikings kept marching. North Star stopped Dubler again at the 2 on fourth-and-goal.
“They did a really good job of keeping us off the field offensively,” Landis said.
But the next time, the Vikings went 49 yards on 10 plays, with Dubler scoring from the 5 as the wildcat quarterback with 8:45 left.
Next week, North Star hosts Meyersdale, while Glendale visits Tussey Mountain.
“We definitely have some momentum,” Trexler said. “It will be interesting to see how we take it from here.”
“We just need to improve,” Landis said.