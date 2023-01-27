Glendale’s Minyhah Easterling outrebounded and almost outscored Mount Union by herself on Thursday night in a 51-35 victory for the Lady Vikes.
Easterling had 27 points and 21 rebounds in a dominant performance by the hosts.
Glendale broke out to a 23-3 lead after one quarter, thanks to 17 points from Easter and two each from Casey Kuhn, Alyssa Sinclair and Madison Peterson.
Mount Union struggled to hold on to the ball early and finished the night with 20 turnovers.
Five of those were steals by Sinclair, who fouled out late in the fourth quarter after scoring nine points and netting six rebounds.
Mount Union seemed to finally find its footing in the second quarter, as the Lady Trojans went on a 9-6 run to cut it to 29-12 at the half.
Caitlyn Skopic had four of those points, while Molly Smith added a trey and Maddie Dimoff had a bucket.
Glendale continued to struggle with its own turnovers in the third quarter, as Mount Union continued to crank up the full-court press.
The Lady Vikings turned the ball over 22 times in the game, with most of those coming in the second half.
The Lady Trojans ended up outscoring the Lady Vikings 8-7 in the frame, with Mount Union’s Sophie Smith garnering five of those points. She was the team’s leading scorer with 13 points on the night, including three treys.
Glendale, meanwhile, got five points from Peterson and another bucket from Sinclair to keep a 36-20 lead at the end of three.
The final quarter was the highest scoring for Mount Union, but Glendale matched that, thanks to several rebounds from Easterling that turned into buckets at the other end.
Easterling had six points in the frame, while Sinclair had five. Peterson and Kaprice Cavalet also scored.
Both teams went to the line several times in the final frame, with the Lady Trojans going just 3-of- 9 from the line in the fourth. They were 4-of-15 in the game.
Glendale wasn’t much better, with a 3-for-11 showing in the fourth and a 5-for-16 overall night.
Peterson finished the night with nine points for the Lady Vikings.
Molly Smith had 12 for the Lady Trojans, all three-pointers. Maddie Dimoff added six points and six rebounds.
Glendale improved to 12-5 overall and 6-4 in the Inter County Conference.
The Lady Vikings travel to West Branch on Monday for a key Moshannon Valley League/Inter County Conference showdown.
There was no junior varsity game.
Mount Union—35
S. Smith 4 2-5 13, Williams 0 0-0 0, Broadbeck 0 0-0 0, Crisswell 0 0-2 0, Dimoff 2 2-4 6, Skopic 2 0-4 4, Smith 4 0-0 12, Cox 0 0-0 0. Totals:12 4-15 35.
Glendale—51
Easterling 12 2-4 27, C. Kuhn 1 0-0 2, Sinclair 3 3-8 9, Peterson 4 0-3 9, B. Kuhn 1 0-1 2, Cavalet 1 0-0 2, Holes 0 0-0 0. Totals: 22 5-16 51.
Three-pointers: S. Smith 3, M. Smith 4. Easterling, Peterson.
Score by Quarters
Mount Union 3 9 8 15—35
Glendale 23 6 7 15—51