HOUTZDALE — It took seven innings, but Glendale finally put some runs up for starting pitcher Troy Misiura after he was locked in a pitcher’s duel on Tuesday against Moshannon Valley’s Zach Witherow.
Down 1-0 in the top of the seventh, the Vikings scored three runs and Mason Peterson shut the door to a Knight rally in the bottom of the frame in a 3-1 victory.
“I knew coming into this game with them pitching Witherow, it was going to be a pitcher’s duel,” said Glendale head coach Scott Misiura. “Hats off to him, he threw awesome too.
“Troy came in there and I had all the confidence in the world with him. He did what he does.”
Both Misiura and Witherow had little trouble through the first four innings, mowing down batters left and right.
Moshannon Valley finally struck first, as Zach Reifer reached on an error in the infield.
He moved to second on a groundout by Jacob O’Donnell before being plated by a two-out single by Witherow.
Misiura got the next batter to fly out to right to end the threat, giving the Knights a 1-0 lead.
The game stayed that way until the top of the seventh, when Witherow took to the mound with 85 pitches under his belt.
He allowed a leadoff single to Misiura. Misiura then stole second base. The throw down was offline, rolling into the infield, allowing Misiura to go to third.
Witherow struck out the next two batters, but reached his pitch limit and the Knights elected to go with O’Donnell on the mound.
That brought up Viking freshman Devin Kaufman to the plate. He took a 3-1 offering and lifted into left field, scoring Misiura and tying the game up at 1-1.
“I’ve been watching Devin ever since we started practice,” said Coach Misiura. “He’s a ninth grader and he came in here and we DH’ed him for Landen McGarvey and fortunately it worked out for us.
“Our team ... that’s one thing in previous years, we would get down and we would hang our heads and out of the game. This year, I’ve told them, ‘We are in the game no matter what the score is and the kids proved that today.’”
Glendale brought Landon Gallaher on to pinch run for Kaufman.
Connor Potutschnig reached on an error before Jacob Lukehart hit an infield single to load the bases.
Leadoff hitter Bryson Davis took a 1-1 pitch from O’Donnell and blasted down the right-field line, scoring both Gallaher and Potutschnig to make it 3-1.
O’Donnell struck out the next batter to get out of the inning, giving the Knights one final at-bat.
With Misiura also approaching 100 pitches, the Vikings elected to bring on Mason Peterson to start the inning.
“Troy was at a lot of pitches and I have all the confidence in the world in Mason Peterson,” Coach Misiura said. “He’s been lights out for us. He’s been throwing great and he proved it tonight.”
Peterson allowed a hit and hit a batter, but got a fielder’s choice and two strikeouts to end it and earn the save.
“We knew going in it was going to be a pitcher’s duel,” said Knights head coach Jim Hawkins. “I didn’t think we’d do what we did in the seventh inning, but that’s part of the game.
“If you don’t hit the ball, you don’t win. It’s that simple. We didn’t hit the ball when we needed to. It’s back to the drawing board.”
Witherow went 6 2/3 innings, allowing just three hits and one earned run. He struck out 11.
“Misiura threw well,” Hawkins said. “Zach threw well. He’s always going to keep us in the game. We just have to get the bats going. We can’t hit one game and then take two games off. That’s what we have been doing.”
Misiura finished the game allowing just three hits, one walk and one unearned run, while striking out 12.
Glendale now leads the Moshannon Valley League with a 2-0 record and are now 2-1 overall and in the Inter County Conference. The Vikings host Mount Union on April 11.
“It’s a great feeling,” said Coach Misiura. “Winning Glendale baseball is a great feeling, because we haven’t won in so long. We take it one game at a time and one opponent at a time, and we will go from there.”
Moshannon Valley dropped to 2-4 overall, 1-3 in the Inter County Conference and 2-1 in the MVL. The Knights travel to Northern Cambria on Thursday.
Glendale—3
Davis cf 4022, Sutton lf 4000, Peterson 1b-p 4000, Misiura p-1b 3110, Holes ss 1000, Spangle 3b 3000, McGarvey 2b 0000, Kaufman dh 3011, Gallaher pr 0100, Potutschnig c 3100, Lukehart rf 3010. Totals: 27-3-6-3.
Moshannon Valley—1
O’Donnell ss-p 4020, Kephart cf 2000, Witherow p-ss 3021, Wells cr 0000, Evans 1b 3000, Lobb 3b 3000, Moore c 3000, Hummel rf 2000, Delattre ph 1000, Howard lf 3000, Reifer 2b 2100. Totals: 26-1-4-1.
Score by Innings
Glendale 000 000 3—3 6 1
Mo Valley 000 010 0—1 4 1
Errors—Spangle. Moore. LOB—Glendale 5, Moshannon Valley. SB—Misiura. O’Donnell 2 Kephart 2, Witherow. HBP—Kephart and Witherow (by Misiura), Reifer (by Peterson).
Pitching
Moshannon Valley: Witherow—6 2/3 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 11 SO. O’Donnell—1/3 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 SO.
Glendale: Misiura—6 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 12 SO. Peterson—1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 SO.
WP—Misiura. LP—O’Donnell. S—Peterson.