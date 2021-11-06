FLINTON — When seventh-seeded Glendale faced off against 10th-seeded Penns Manor on a cold Friday night at Dr. Roy F. Baker in the first round of the District 6 Class A playoffs, it marked a milestone.
It was the first time since 2010 that the Vikings hosted a playoff game.
The Vikings made more history by holding off the Comets, 16-12, in a penalty-filled nerve-wracking win. It was only the second playoff win in the program’s long history.
“It feels great,” Glendale’s Suds Dubler said. “I really wanted to get this win from two years ago, when we dropped that one against Bishop McCort. This is the second Glendale playoff win, so it was huge.”
“The win is great,” Glendale coach Dave “Spank “ Trexler said. “It’s great for the school, great for the community, great for the fans. There’s still that spot where we know we didn’t play as well as we should have. We made so many mistakes. As a coach, it’s bittersweet.”
The Vikings (6-5) could have won by much more, but they had four touchdowns nullified by penalties – two in the first and two in the second. There were a whopping 19 combined penalties called – 10 for Glendale and nine for Penns Manor.
“Everyone wants to blame the officials,” Trexler said, “but it really comes down to we were sloppy. Sometimes it’s hard to get in the end zone once, but to give four away can come back and bite you.”
“We definitely need to fix it up if we want to go far in the playoffs,” Dubler said.
The Comets (4-7) appeared ready to dash the Vikings’ hopes late in the game as they marched from their 31 to the Glendale 7. But on fourth-and-7, quarterback Max Hill’s pass to Carter Smith fell incomplete in the end zone with 3:35 left in the game.
“We all knew we needed a stop there,” Dubler said. “They had a lot of momentum going for them, and we just were able to stop them.”
When the Vikings got the ball back, a Suds Dubler run for a first down was nullified because of a false star penalty. A second penalty – the 20th of the night – was waved off. Dubler salted the win away with a 14-yard run on third-and-6.
Dubler ran for 152 yards on 22 carries, much of the yardage coming as the wildcat quarterback, and scored on runs of 12 and 4 yards. Dubler went over the 1,000-yard plateau. He now has 1,030 rushing yards for the season.
“I think is definitely one of the better games I’ve run,” he said. “I just have to thank my offensive line again and everyone around me for giving me what I need.”
“We knew we had to stop Suds,” PM coach Bill Packer said. “He’s a big kid, strong kid. We’ve had trouble all year with our tackling, and we had a hard time tackling him.”
The Vikings made it look easy on their first series of the game as they went 70 yards on seven plays. Dubler finished off the drive with his 12-yard touchdown run.
On the next series, Zeke Dubler’s 70-yard touchdown run was nullified because of a holding penalty.
A Glendale interception set up an Ethan Cavalet 36-yard field goal 7 seconds into the second quarter. A shovel pass to Logan Cree for a touchdown was nullified because of a false start.
The Comets scored when Hill threw a 12-yard touchdown pass to Smith at the 7:02 mark.
After a Suds Dubler 25-yard TD was nullified due to a chop block, the Vikings continued the scoring march. Suds scored on a 4-yard run with 2:11 left in the half.
“You could just see it in his eyes,” Trexler said, “that he wanted to take the game upon himself. He really does it sometimes. He just wills things to happen.”
It looked like Glendale would take a 16-6 lead into the locker room at halftime, but Hill tiptoed down his own sideline for an 82-yard touchdown run with 44.6 seconds left in the half.
The Vikings were only flagged twice in the second half, but one (a hold) nullified a Zeke Dubler 29-yard TD run. Penns Manor was penalized five times in the second half.
The Vikings will now get ready for next Friday’s game at second-seeded Homer-Center.