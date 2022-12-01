FLINTON — The Glendale girls basketball team returns four of its starters for the 2022-23 season and six letterwinners.
That includes Progressland Player of the Year Minyhah Easterling, along with Alyssa Sinclair, Casey Kuhn and Madison Peterson.
Easterling, who was also an all-state honoree, led Progressland in points and rebounds, averaging 16.2 and 13.8, respectively.
“Last year was Minyhah’s first high school season as a basketball player and it was pretty amazing,” said Glendale head coach Brian Kuhn. “Minyhah is a great talent, she was third team All-State and was ranked second in the state in double/doubles in Class A last season.
“Minyhah will be our workhorse this season and we’re going to work her.”
Casey Kuhn, Sinclair and Peterson will all start along with a combination of Breann Kuhn and Kaprice Cavalet.
“Casey is a captain of the team and has been a solid point guard for us for the last three years, we’re expecting her to step up in the scoring department this season.
“Alyssa is a captain of the team and has been a strong contributor as a three-year starter. Her rebounding and going strong to the hoop is a great asset.
“Madison had a great freshman season and is expected to be even better this year. Scoring, rebounding and defense made Madison standout as a freshman.
“Senior Breann Kuhn and junior Kaprice Cavelet really stepped up for us in the playoffs last year and I’m expecting big things from them.”
Also on the team are senior Sarah Holes, sophomore Mya Markel and freshmen Hannah Simmers, Morgan Ross, Rylee Krepps, Addison Kelly and Samantha Fontanella.
Kuhn says the goals for the year include winning the Moshannon Valley League and the Inter-County Conference.
“We’re also looking for back to back District VI playoff appearances, this is something that hasn’t happened in a long time at Glendale.”
Kuhn will be assisted by Joe Salomie, Jason Kuhn, Barbara Kuhn and Scott Thompson.
Glendale opens the season Friday at Blacklick Valley.
Roster
Seniors
*Minyhah Easterling, *Casey Kuhn, *Breann Kuhn, *Alyssa Sinclair, Sarah Holes.
Juniors
*Kaprice Cavalet.
Sophomores
*Madison Peterson, Mya Markel.
Freshmen
Samantha Fontanella, Addison Kelly, Rylee Krepps, Morgan Ross, Hannah Simmers.
*Denotes returning letterwinners.
Schedule
December
2—at Blacklick Valley. 7—at Northern Bedford. 13—Williamsburg. 16—Curwensville. 20—at Mount Union. 22—at Harmony. 23—West Branch. 27—at Williamsburg Christmas Tournament. 28—at Williamsburg Christmas Tournament.
January
6—at Moshannon Valley. 10—Juniata Valley. 13—Bellwood-Antis. 16—at DuBois Central Catholic. 19—at Williamsburg. 20—at Purchase Line. 23—at Curwensville. 26—Mount Union. 30—at West Branch.
February
2—Moshannon Valley. 3—Harmony. 6—at Juniata Valley. 9—at Bellwood-Antis.
All games begin at 7 p.m. unless noted.