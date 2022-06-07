MEYERSDALE — Glendale needed just one inning to turn the tide in its PIAA first round matchup with Meyersdale.
A five-run fourth for the Vikings and an outstanding pitching performance from freshman Madison Peterson was the difference as they topped Meyersdale 6-5 to advance to the PIAA quarterfinals.
“We kept the pressure on them,” Glendale coach Bruce Vereshack said of the game-changing inning. “Couple bunts fell for us and they made a couple mistakes. They gave us some extra base runners and we just capitalized on it.”
District 6 runner-up Glendale booked a place in the second round for the third straight year.
The Vikings did all of their damage in the fourth with two outs. Kelly Kasaback led off the inning with a single, but a misplay in the outfield gifted her second base.
Abbey Williams walked before Meyersdale starter Izabella Donaldson struck out the next batter and caught a failed bunt attempt for the second out.
But with runners on second and third, back-to-back walks to Riley Best and Kaprice Cavalet forced in a run and cut Meyersdale’s lead to 3-2.
Peterson, who also had an RBI double in the first, followed and stroked a two-RBI single to right to put Glendale on top 4-3.
Two more RBI singles, one of them being popped up a few feet in front of home plate and made contact with catcher Shelby Hetz in fair territory before bouncing foul, gave the Vikings a 6-3 lead.
“We gave them a couple extra outs,” Meyersdale coach Tim Miller said. “We should’ve been out of that inning with no runs. Things snowballed from not getting a couple calls at the plate to making some unforced errors. That one inning was enough to propel them through the end.”
The Red Raiders scored two unearned runs in the first and went up 3-1 in the second when Jessica Daughton reached on an infield single and later scored on an RBI base hit by Marcella Dupre.
Donaldson suffered the loss after being charged with six runs on nine hits to pair with 11 strikeouts and five walks.
The sophomore launched a solo home run to straight away center field to open the fifth that made it 6-4. She also tied the game with an RBI groundout in the first.
Peterson threw all seven innings, allowing five runs, two earned, on five hits to go along with eight strikeouts and one walk.
“She’s been doing that all year,” said Vereshack of Peterson. “She is phenomenal. Five hits is probably the most she’s given up all year.”
Freshman Jessica Daughton had an infield single, recorded an RBI and scored once for Meyersdale.
After Hetz walked in the fifth, she advanced to second on a passed ball. The junior scored on an RBI groundout from Daughton to make it 6-5.
But it would be the last base runner for the Red Raiders after they were retired in order in both the sixth and seventh innings.
“We fought it out. My girls have heart,” said Miller. “We didn’t give up. I’m proud of them. It just wasn’t meant to be today, I guess.”
The Vikings will face District 2 champion Old Forge at a site and time to be announced in the quarterfinals set for Thursday.
“You don’t get to be here unless you’re good, and they’re good,” said Vereshack about Old Forge despite admitting he doesn’t know much about his team’s next opponent. “But so are we.”