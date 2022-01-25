The Glendale girls basketball team struggled to hang with visiting Williamsburg after the first quarter on Monday night, falling the the Lady Pirates 47-28.
The two teams were tied 6-6 after the first quarter, thanks to four points from the Lady Vikings’ Madison Peterson and two from Minyhah Easterling.
The Lady Vikings tied the game 8-8 early in the second quarter, but Williamsburg finished out the frame on a 10-4 run to take a 24-12 advantage at the half.
Eight of those points for the Lady Pirates came from senior point guard Ayla Hileman, who had two treys that gave the visitors a 31-14 lead through the third.
Hileman finished the night with 19 points, leading all scorers.
After the half, Glendale cut the lead to 24-14 thanks to a bucket from Minyhah Easterling.
But it was as close as the Lady Vikings would get. Glendale played Williamsburg even in the third quarter, with both teams scoring 11.
The Lady Pirates then outscored the Lady Vikings 12-5 in the final frame to take the 47-28 victory.
Jayla Woodruff had 15 rebounds and nine points for Williamsburg, which improved to 11-3 overall and 6-1 in the Inter County Conference.
Kendel Norris and Laney Prough each had five rebounds for the Lady Pirates.
Glendale was led by Peterson’s 11 points and eight rebounds. Easterling finished with nine rebounds and five points. Bri Kuhn had two treys for six.
The Lady Vikings dropped to 7-7 overall and 4-4 in the ICC. Glendale hosts Curwensville on Thursday night.
The junior varsity game was against Grier. The Lady Vikings won 63-6. Kaprice Cavalet had 20 for Glendale.
Williamsburg—47
Hileman 7 2-2 19, Woodruff 1 5-8 9, C. Carper 2 0-0 5, Norris 4 0-2 8, J. Carper 0 2-2 2, Prough 1 0-0 2, Ranalli 0 0-0 0, Simpson 1 0-0 2. Totals: 16 9-14 47.
Glendale—28
C. Kuhn 2 0-0 4, Best 1 0-0 2, Sinclair 0 0-0 0, Easterling 1 3-4 5, Peterson 4 3-4 11, B. Kuhn 2 0-0 6, Cavalet 0 0-0 0, A. Richards 0 0-0 0, C. Richards 0 0-0 0. Totals: 10 6-8 28.
Three-pointers: Hileman 3, Woodruff, C. Carper. B. Kuhn 2.
Score by Quarters
Williamsburg 6 18 11 12—47
Glendale 6 6 11 5—28