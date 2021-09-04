THREE SRINGS — For nearly the entire first half of play, Glendale was getting almost all the breaks it needed despite some offensijyive troubles.
Leading by eight points at the half, the Vikings didn’t have much of anything to hang their hat on after the break as Southern Huntingdon dominated the line of scrimmage — leading to 18 unanswered points — in handing Glendale a 30-21 loss in Inter-County Conference play on Friday night at Southern Huntingdon Stadium.
“Looking back on film, we’re going to see there’s opportunities we created for them (Southern Huntingdon). That’s all fixable stuff,” Glendale coach Spanks Trexler said. “Nothing to take away from their effort because they outplayed us, but we didn’t do things to help out our situation when we needed.”
The Vikes, which managed just 57 yards of total offense on the night, got a touchdown on a 39-yard interception return by Troy Misiura to open the scoring, and then also saw Suds Dubler return a punt 76-yards to the house a little over four minutes before the half.
Zeke Dubler, who got hit on his blindside late in the second quarter which caused him to miss the entire second half, accounted for the only offensive points by Glendale when he plowed his way into the endzone on a 3-yard run at 7:52 of the opening stanza.
Vikings quarterback Ethan Cavalet was picked off by Dawson Booher on his team’s first offensive possession. The Rockets’ chance ended when Misiura returned Southern Huntingdon QB Nate Myers’ pass for the TD.
On the ensuing possession, Myers was once again intercepted — this time by Logan Cree which set up the Zeke Dubler touchdown just three plays later.
Unfortunately, for Glendale, Myers would settle down and settle into the game at that point as he led the Rockets down the field where he capitalized with a 3-yard TD scamper to put the home team on the board.
“Honestly, it was just a lot of growing up, especially up front,” Southern Huntingdon coach Aaron Batzel said when asked the difference between last week and this week. “We felt what it was like to lose, and, obviously, the kids didn’t like that feeling. They came out, they knew what they had to do. We made some adjustments, and let our quarterback makes some calls at the line, and that ended helping us in the long run.”
Following a Vikings’ punt, Kendrel Marino would haul in a 26-yard pass from Myers for a touchdown at 7:02 of the second quarter to close the gap to 14-12.
After another Cavalet punt, Glendale would force Southern Huntingdon into a punt of its own. However, Suds Dubler found daylight to set the halftime cushion at 21-12.
Glendale coughed up the ball on the opening drive coming out of the locker room as the snap from center sailed over Cavalet’s head. Southern’s Breckon Rodgers recovered the loose ball.
Nine plays later, Myers once again crossed the goal line — this time for a yard away to bring the Rockets’ to within three at 21-18 at the 4:40 mark.
“We knew they (Southern Huntingdon) are a better running team that what they showed,” Trexler said. “They get a lot of runs on big plays, but they really buckled in and tried to power the ball a little bit. It just came down to the issue where we wore down on some drives, and made some mental errors and they capitalized.”
Southern attempted an onsides kick at the start of the second half. but it failed. This time, following the Myers TD, the Rockets tried the same exact kick and it worked.
Adam Ewing, who handed the kick, also recovered the kick after the ball hit off a Glendale player. The recovery set Southern Huntingdon up at the Glendale 42.
“We knew Adam Ewing is a real good athlete,” Batzel said. “Just getting the little dribble kick in there, and he’s a guy that’s going to go get the ball.”
Myers attempted three passes — connecting on a 15-yard gain with Owne Winter — before breaking loose for a 27-yard touchdown burst to put the Rockets on top for good at 24-21 at 3:53 of the third.
“Really, it falls on me because I didn’t have us prepared with some personnel issues,” Trexler said. “Losing Suds is a big thing because he’s really that do-it-all guy. So, it starts with me. I need to have us better prepared for things.”
Glendale would punt and Cavalet delivered a 44-yarder that backed the Rockets up at their own 25.
However, Myers, who rushed 26 times for 175 yards, and Marino, who carried 23 times for 101 yards, hauled the Rockets down the field with a seven play drive that Myers capped off with a 1-yard push into the endzone to set the final with 11:05 remaining.
“They (Myers and Marino) are kind of the thunder and lightning for our team,” Batzel said. “Nate’s the thunder and Marino is the lightning .. We saw some openings in the pass game, but we wanted to try to rely on the run game a little bit more after last week ... We wanted to get back to our roots in the run game, and it worked out tonight.”
The Vikings were putting together a nice drive before Cavalet was picked off by Winter.
Southern Huntingdon took over with 8:18 showing, and never relinquished the ball as they ran the final 14 plays of the contest.
For the game, the Vikings not only shot themselves in the foot by struggling to move the ball offensively (57 total yards), but the defense surrendered 338 total yards.
The Rockets ran 70 plays to just 33 by the Vikings.
“They (Southern Huntingdon) had a rough first game,” Trexler said. “We knew physically coming in they matched up, and really outplayed Northern Bedford in some ways. So, we knew we had our hands full coming in.”
Glendale, falling to 1-1, hosts Everett next Friday. Meanwhile, Southern Huntingdon, improving to 1-1, will travel to Penns Manor.