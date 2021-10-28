The Glendale volleyball team was on the verge of forcing a fifth set on Thursday night against Purchase Line in the first round of the District 6 Class A playoffs.
But the Lady Red Dragons rebounded from a 22-16 deficit to defeat the Lady Vikings and take the match 25-18, 11-25, 25-20 and 25-22.
“PL is tough, but I thought the girls played very well tonight,” said Glendale head coach Brenda Hewitt. “They worked together and fought until the last point. I’m proud of this team and the season we had.”
The Lady Vikings came out solid, but struggled to get any runs on ninth-seeded Purchase Line.
The Lady Dragons didn’t have many long runs at the service line, instead scoring three or four points at a time to take the 25-18 victory.
Glendale hung right with Purchase Line in the second set, bringing freshman Kaprice Cavalet into the rotation.
The move worked, as the Lady Vikes kept pace with the Lady Dragons before going up 11-9 on a three-point run at the service line by Bailee Wimberly.
“Kaprice stepped up and played well,” said Hewitt. “She is aggressive and hustles, which is what we needed.”
Purchase Line got a sideout on a kill, but Glendale got the ball right back on a kill by Alyssa Sinclair.
Sinclair then stepped to the line and served up 11 straight points to turn a two-point lead into a 23-10 advantage.
Purchase Line did suffer an injury in the middle of the run as senior Carly Ward went down with what appeared to be a knee injury. Ward finished the game with three service points and two kills.
Glendale went on to get the final two points on a hitting error and an ace by Riley Best to win 25-11.
“We needed a spark to help turn the momentum our way,” said Hewitt. “Alyssa went on that run and did just that.”
The third set was close as well with Purchase Line eventually pulling out to a 20-15 lead.
The Lady Vikings cut it to 20-17 off a net violation and an ace, but the Lady Dragons got a kill from Abbie Goncher and two service points, including an ace from Charlee Woods to make it 23-17.
Glendale got a sideout and closed it to 23-20, but a kill from Maddison Scalese and a ball that was hit out of bounds by the Lady Vikings gave PL the 25-20 victory.
Goncher finished the game with 10 kills.
The fourth set was a back and forth affair until Wimberly stepped back up to the service line and turned an 8-7 deficit into a 12-8 advantage.
Wimberly had 13 service points in the game.
The Lady Vikings went up 21-16 punctuated by a big kill from Sinclair. Sinclair had 16 kills and four blocks in the game.
Purchase Line got a sideout on a service error and took advantage, as Woods served up the next seven points to give the Lady Dragons the 25-22 comeback win.
Woods had 17 service points to lead PL, as well as seven kills. Bethany Smith had 12 kills and two blocks, along with six service points.
Wimberly had 28 assists and two kills, while Sinclair had 13 service points.
Best netted six service points and five kills, while Cindy Richards had nine digs and four service points.
Jillian Taylor served up five points. Samantha Cherry had four service points and two kills.
Cavalet finished with eight kills.
It was the last time in a Glendale uniform for seniors Carlie Cann, Cherry, Aubrey Jasper, Jasmine Lovell, Hanna Noel, Ariann Richards, Cindy Richards, Alex Thompson and Wimberly.
“We are going to miss the seniors,” said heHewitt. “We’re losing a lot of key players to graduation and they will be missed.
“We also have a lot of talent returning next season and that is exciting for Glendale volleyball!!”
The Lady Vikings finished the season at 12-8.
Purchase Line moves on to face top-seeded Bishop Guilfoyle on Monday in the quarterfinals.