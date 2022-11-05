CLYMER — The Glendale Vikings football team knew it had a tough road ahead of them as they were the eighth and final team to get into the District 6 Class A playoffs after starting 0-4 on the season. But a 5-1 finish got the Vikings in the postseason and they gave top ranked Penns Manor a go of it on Friday night before falling to the Comets, 21-7, at Pat Corrigan Field.
Penns Manor scored all 21 points in the second quarter as the Comets held Glendale senior running back Zeke Dubler in check with just 33 yards on 21 carries on the night.
On paper it appeared the Comets controlled the game, outgaining the Vikings 309-130, but Glendale took advantage of Penns Manor miscues and made big plays of their own to keep it interesting throughout.
“They’re a great team and they have a great program,” Glendale head coach Dave “Spanx” Trexler said of the Comets. “We’ve had a great season but they were the better team tonight obviously. We’re going to look back through things that here or there, it could’ve been a closer game or maybe things could’ve went our way. But I’m proud of the effort of our team. We shouldn’t have even been here starting off 0-4. So to find that resolve to get here. But it just shows that you can’t make little mistakes against a good team like Penns Manor.”
Penns Manor took the opening kick and would eventually get down to the Glendale 25 before Mason Peterson and Britton Spangle would help force the ball loose from Comet running back Mark Bagley, with Logan Cree making the recovery. But after stalling out on its initial drive, a bad snap on a punt would give the Comets the ball at the Glendale 20 heading into the second quarter. Seven plays later, the Comets got on the board with QB Max Hill on a 4-yard keeper and Colton Shield’s PAT made it 7-0 for the home team.
After Glendale had to punt, it took two plays on 67-yards for the Comets to score again as Ashton Courvina’s 65-yard scamper got Penns Manor to the Glendale 2 before Justin Marshall did the rest, making it 14-0 with 7:59 left in the second quarter.
Glendale then answered as Dubler had a 41-yard kickoff return that set up the Vikings at the Penns Manor 40. That’s when Trexler first dipped into the bag of tricks as QB Troy Misiura pitched it back to Cree, who in turn fired downfield to Lucas Tarnow for a 30-yard gain to the Penns Manor 9. But from there, the Comets would stuff Dubler on a couple of attempts and Misiura’s third down pass to Carnow had Marshall breaking up the potential TD. That allowed Glendale kicker Dravin Beatty to attempt a 26-yard field goal into the wind. Beatty’s kick had plenty of leg but it bounced off the left upright, falling back into the end zone.
“It’s something that we saw that we’ve been practicing and they just made a play on it,” Trexler said of Cree’s pass. “Although we didn’t get into the end zone on that play and we didn’t finish that drive. That happened a couple of times when we look back on it. We had opportunities and didn’t finish.”
It appeared the potential route would be on as it took the Comets eight plays — all runs — to go 80 yards for its next score as Courvina punched it in from five yards out, giving Penns Manor a 21-0 lead with 2:42 left in the first half.
“They played real well upfront,” Tressler said of Penns Manor. “Until I look at the film, it’s hard to say what went wrong. The plan to stop our running game, they did a good job with that. And we though we would be able to handle their run a little better. But that’s a testament to their linemen and they’ve got athletes everywhere. I look for them to be playing for a few more weeks.”
The second half saw the Vikings defense and special teams step up as Beatty had a 48-yard punt that pinned the Comets at their own 2-yard line. It looked like Spangle almost tackled Marshall for a safety but the Penns Manor back just got out to the 1-yard line. After the Comets got a first down, they were forced to punt at their own 22. But a bad snap to Marshall gave Glendale the ball at the Comet 21-yard line.
Two plays later, Misiura rolled out to the right as numerous Comet defenders chased him, bought enough time and fired downfield to Cree for a 24-yard score on 3rd-and-13.
“When Troy makes plays with his feet, he’s as good as anyone in the area,” Trexler said. “We didn’t do a good job of giving him time. But he made some plays ... These type of games, the team that makes plays and makes the fewest amount of errors will come out on top and that’s what happened tonight.”
Beatty’s PAT made it 21-7 with 10:12 left to play as the Vikings would then get a stop on defense at the Penns Manor 21 to try and cut the game to a one-score contest. Glendale got to the Comet 44 before the Vikings coughed up the football back to Penns Manor.
After going three-and-out, the Comets had another bad snap on a punt, giving Glendale prime field position at the Comet 18.
But on the very next play, another halfback pass — this one with Logan Skebeck throwing — was picked off at the goal line by Adam Altemus with 3:53 left to go and the Comets were able to run out the clock for the 21-7 victory.
Glendale finished the season at 5-6 as it said goodbye to its six seniors in Dubler, Cree, Tarnow, Peterson, Spangle and Beatty.
“This senior class has been amazing,” Trexler said. “Just talking with them briefly (postgame), they’ve really set the stage. And I think with the accomplishments that will come in the next few years are going to be based on how they set that stage. They’ve really changed the whole mindset with their leadership and not only are they great players, but they’re great leaders, too. They’ve been a pleasure to work with and I feel terrible that they’re not playing anymore but they’re going to go on to bigger and better things in life.”