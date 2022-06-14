MILESBURG — The Glendale softball team’s run at history ended on Monday afternoon in a 9-0 loss to Montgomery in the PIAA Class 1A semifinal at the Milesburg Little League Complex.
The Lady Raiders pounded out 10 hits against Madison Peterson, while starting pitcher Faith Persing struck out 13 Lady Viking batters.
“They started eight seniors out there,” said Glendale head coach Bruce Vereshack. “Their second baseman is the only one that isn’t a senior. They have a four-year pitcher who is the returning Class 1A Player of the Year.
“If you put a zero on us, you did something, because we hit the ball. We just couldn’t string anything together today.”
Montgomery got on the board first, as Persing reached on a single before getting sacrificed to second and eventually third.
The Lady Vikings tried to get Persing out after getting the out at first, but the ball bounced past the third baseman, allowing Persing to score.
The Lady Raiders added five more runs in the top of the second, as Courtney Smith had a two-run single to go up 3-0.
But the big blow was a 3-run blast by Persing, which was caught by her dad in center field to extend the lead to 6-0.
Glendale picked up its first hit in the fifth inning, as Jillian Taylor hit a bloop single in to center.
But Persing struck out two batters and a got the third to fly out to right to end the threat.
The Lady Raiders, which scored a run in the fourth on a Sloan Wooten single, added two more in the fifth to go up 9-0.
Brynn McRae and Smith each had RBI singles in the frame.
Peterson held Montgomery scoreless in the sixth and was on the way to what looked like a scoreless seventh.
Brynn McRae reached an error, but was thrown out at second on a fielder’s choice by Smith.
Shelby McRae lined a hard ball that hit Peterson right below the belt buckle. Peterson went down, but eventually left the field under her own power.
She had thrown 6 1/3 innings, allowing eight earned runs on 10 hits and six walks.
“Madi pitched well,” Vereshack said. “She’s a great kid and the future is so bright for her. The skys the limit with that kid. It really is.”
Riley Best came on to pitch, getting a strikeout for the second out, before Caitlyn Rydbom threw out Smith trying to steal third for the final out of the frame.
Glendale headed into its final at-bats with 3-4-5 due up. Peterson came back out to hit, getting a single to start off the inning. She was pinch ran for by Alexis McNitt.
Aly Buterbaugh was hit by a pitch, putting runners on first and second. She was pinch ran for by Koltlyn Cavalet.
Kelly Kasaback reached on a fielder’s choice that erased McNitt from the basepaths, bringing up Hanna Noel.
Noel ripped a ball into center field, but Montgomery’s Kaylie Snyder snatched it out of the air to set the final at 9-0.
“Hanna Noel got released by the doctor this morning and we were able to get her in the lineup.” said Vereshack. “I wish that last one she barreled up would have fell for her and she could have driven in a couple of runs.
“But that was the first at-bats she’s had in six weeks. She’s an athlete and a ballplayer.”
It was the last game in a Glendale uniform for Noel, Cindy Richards, Ariann Richards and Abbey Williams.
Montgomery plays DuBois Central Catholic in the PIAA Class 1A title game on Thursday at Penn State’s Beard Field.
“I just want to say congratulations to Montgomery,” Vereshack said. “We wish them the best of luck in the final.
“We are young. We have a freshman pitcher coming back. You saw what Riley could do out there. We may have a junior high pitcher to come up and help us too. We are going to be fine. I am excited for next year.”
Montgomery—9
Persing p 3223, Drick cr 0000, Wooten 2b 3011, Raemsch ss 2010, T. McRae 1b 4000, Waring rf 4110, Snyder cf 3210, B. McRae 3b 2211, Smith lf 3123, S. McRae c 4110, Preitz cr 0000. Totals: 38-9-10-8.
Glendale—0
Best ss-p 3010, Ka. Cavalet 2b 3000, Peterson p 3010, C. Richards lf 0000, McNitt pr 0000. Buterbaugh 3b 2000, Ko. Cavalet pr 0000, Taylor rf 3010, Kasaback cf 3000, Noel lf-ss 3000, Williams 1b 2000, Rydbom c 2000, A. Richards cr 0000. Totals: 24-0-3-0.
Score by Innings
Montgomery 150 120 0—9 10 1
Glendale 000 000 0—0 3 2
Errors—Snyder. Williams, Taylor. LOB—Montgomery 7, Glendale 2. HR—Persing (2 on, 2nd inning). SAC—Wooten, Raemsch, Smith. SB—B. McRae. CS—Smith (by Rydbom). HBP—Buterbaugh (by Persing). IBB—Persing 2.
Pitching
Montgomery: Persing—7 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 13 SO.
Glendale: 6 1/3 IP, 10 H, 9 R, 8 ER, 6 BB, 5 SO. Best—2/3 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 SO.
WP—Persing. LP—Peterson.