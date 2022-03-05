FLINTON — The Glendale girls basketball team had a lead nearly the whole way. But late threes from Bishop Carroll helped swing the momentum and the Lady Huskies walked away with a 58-48 victory on Friday night.
The Lady Vikings held a slim 13-12 advantage after one and went into halftime tied 25-25.
But Bishop Carroll outscored the hosts 22-15 in the final frame to take the victory in the District 6 1A consolation game.
“It was a tough loss tonight,” said Glendale head coach Brian Kuhn. “I’m proud of my players. They played hard all game and never quit.
“We just missed too many layups down the stretch. We had a great season. Hats off to Bishop Carroll for winning the game.”
Glendale had three players in double digits.
Minyhah Easterling led with 16 rebounds and 10 points. Madison Peterson had 10 points and six rebounds, while Alyssa Sinclair also had 10 points.
Glendale finished the season at 14-11. Bishop Carroll now moves on to the PIAA Tournament, which begins next week.
Bishop Carroll—58
Ostinowsky 4 0-2 10, Smorb 3 16-23 23, Becquet 1 2-3 4, Heinrich 2 0-2 4, Koscho 4 0-0 12, Long 0 0-0 0, Laughard 2 1-1 5, C. Golden 0 0-2 0, M. Golden 0 0-0 0, Buynock 1 0-2 2. Totals: 17 19-35 58.
Glendale—48
C. Kuhn 1 0-0 3, Sinclair 3 4-5 10, Easterling 4 2-5 10, Peterson 5 0-0 10, Cavalet 3 0-0 6, Best 3 0-0 6, B. Kuhn 0 0-0 0, A. Richards 0 0-0 0. Totals: 19 6-10 48.
Three-pointers: Ostinowsky 2, Smorb, Koscho 4. C. Kuhn, B. Kuhn.
Score by Quarters
Bishop Carroll 12 13 11 22—58
Glendale 13 12 8 15—48