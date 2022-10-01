SAXTON — If you missed the first quarter of the Glendale-Tussey Mountain Football game Friday night, you missed a lot.
The Vikings jumped out to an early 20-0 lead and never looked back as they went on to trounce the Titans, 40-12, in ICC action at Dick L. Hess Stadium.
“We got back to the basics,” Glendale coach Dave “Spank” Trexler said. “We put guys in some different spots where it made everybody more comfortable. We know we’re physical, we know we’re tough, we just weren’t getting to the level that we are playing right now.”
The Vikings have now won back-to-back games.
It all started by getting a short field on the first drive as following a short punt which punt them at their own 45, The Vikings used about five minutes of the game clock before Zeke Dubler bulldozed his way to the end zone from 16 yards out for the early lead.
On the ensuing drive Glendale got a blocked punt which put them inside the Titan 25 and later Dubler added another score from 22 yards out to make it 14-0.
The defense would later chip in as Logan Cree scrambled 29-yards to return an interception to cap off the opening frame.
“We changed our mindset,” Dubler said. “Beginning of the year we were too focused on the wins and losses, now we’re worried about having fun and going out and playing football.
“We’re enjoying the moment, and the results are ending in our favor.”
Dubler racked up a whopping 143 yards on 21 carries with four trips to the end zone.
“We were working as a team,” Dubler said. “We were all playing to the ball, we were just ready to go.”
Trexler couldn’t be prouder of his senior’s efforts.
“Zeke’s a warrior, he has a big heart, he’s been a role player for the last three years,” he said. “He’ll be the first to tell you that he has some really good players around him. When everybody’s level raises, he shines.”
Tussey Mountain coach Tim Lucko felt that the last week of practice efforts were evident from the start.
“I don’t feel that we had a very good practice week, and it showed tonight,” he said. “That’s on me as a head coach. There’s lessons for all of us to learn.”
He also had strong words for the Vikings’ efforts.
“They showed up tonight, they beat us in every aspect of the game. That’s a credit to coach (Trexler). That team and those kids play hard.”
Glendale’s focus now shifts to a home game with Everett next week.