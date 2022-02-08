HOUTZDALE — The Glendale girls basketball team stayed in control of the Moshannon Valley League race on Monday night with a 61-28 victory over Moshannon Valley.
The Lady Vikings led 18-7 after one quarter, thanks to the play of Minyhah Easterling, Alyssa Sinclair and Madison Peterson.
Easterling had eight points in the first frame, while Sinclair and Peterson each had four.
The Damsels had no answer for the height of the Lady Vikings, who led in rebounds 34-16.
“The girls played hard tonight,” said Moshannon Valley’s Jillian Kane. “They gave it their all. We just couldn’t stop them from scoring down low.
“But Minyhah is a great player and she was pretty hot all night. Sophia (Demko) had some good defensive play on her.”
The Damsels did get some big shots in the second quarter, playing to a 14-14 tie in the second quarter.
Madison McCoy had seven of those points, including on a trey and one when she was fouled. McCoy led the Damsels with 13 points, including four 3-pointers.
Glendale, which took a 32-21 lead into the half, came out on fire, scoring the third quarters first nine points.
Five of those came from Riley Best, who had all 10 of her points in the third. Peterson had a putback and Easterling put in a jumper to go up 41-21.
“We played really well tonight,” said Glendale head coach Brian Kuhn. “I think my five starters really played well. Minyhah is Minyhah. She was back playing the way she needs to.
“We had some good bench play from Kaprice Cavalet and Breann Kuhn. Riley was hitting some shots tonight and so was Alyssa. We also played very good defense.”
Moshannon Valley’s Riley Wharton finally got the Damsels back on the scoreboard, but it would be their only bucket of the frame.
After five more points from Best, Easterling closed it out with four more buckets to start the running clock with a 54-23 lead.
The two finished out the fourth quarter with Glendale holding a slight 7-5 edge, setting the final at 61-28.
Easterling finished the night with 26 points, 12 rebounds and five blocks. Peterson added eight points and six rebounds, while Sinclair had eight points and five rebounds.
Kaprice Cavalet had four points off the bench for the Lady Vikings, while Cindy Richards had three.
“We are still undefeated in the Mo Valley League,” Coach Kuhn said. “We have West Branch tomorrow and Harmony on Friday, so we will see what happens.”
Wharton had 10 points for the Damsels, while McClelland had four rebounds and three points.
It was the final home game for three Damsels seniors — Emily Davis, McClelland and Emily Murawski.
“They are the heart of the team,” Kane said. “They played well in their last home game. We are really going to miss them.”
Moshannon Valley dropped to 4-14 overall, 0-12 in the Inter County Conference and 2-6 in the MVL. The Damsels travel to Williamsburg on Thursday.
Glendale improved to 11-7 overall, 7-4 in the ICC and 6-0 in the MVL. The Lady Vikings host West Branch this evening at 5:30 p.m.
Glendale—61
C. Kuhn 1 0-0 2, Best 4 1-1 10, Sinclair 3 2-2 8, Easterling 12 2-5 26, Peterson 12 2-5 26, B. Kuhn 0 0-0 0, Cavalet 2 0-0 4, A. Richards 0 0-0 0, C. Richards 1 0-0 3, Rydbom 0 0-0 0, Holes 0 0-0 0, Markel 0 0-0 0. Totals: 27 5-10 61.
Moshannon Valley—28
McClelland 1 0-0 3, Davis 0 0-0 0, Demko 0 0-0 0, Wharton 5 0-1 10, Murawski 1 0-2 2, Lewis 0 0-0 0, Berg 0 0-0 0, Martin 0 0-0 0, McCoy 4 1-1 13, Mihalko 0 0-0 0, Reifer 0 0-0 0. Totals: 11 1-4 28.
Three-pointers: C. Richards, Best. McCoy 4, McClelland.
Score by Quarters
Glendale 18 14 22 7—61
Mo Valley 7 14 2 5—28