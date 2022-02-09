FLINTON — On the night Glendale honored its two seniors, it was a freshman who made the biggest impact as the Lady Vikings clinched the Moshannon Valley League with a 58-22 victory over West Branch Tuesday night.
Madison Peterson scored 16 points, including 11 in the second quarter, and pulled down six rebounds.
Teammate Minyhah Easterling also continued her line of double-double performances with 19 points, 17 in the second half, and 12 rebounds.
“They played really good defense,” said Glendale head coach Brian Kuhn of his team. “We really executed the 1-3-1 well tonight. They tried to pull us outside, but we stayed inside and we had a lot of turnovers.
“Maddie has come a long way. She doesn’t play like a freshman. She is turning into a veteran player. With her and Minyhah, it’s nice because they can’t double up on Minyhah anymore, they have to worry about Maddie.
“Tonight, Maddie dominated the first half and then once they went 1-on-1, Minyhah dominated the second half.”
Glendale and West Branch played even through the first quarter with each team scoring nine points.
The Lady Warriors’ got four of those from Jenna Mertz, while Alyssa Sinclair had four for the Lady Vikings.
But it was the second quarter where Glendale took charge. The Lady Vikings took a tie game and turned it into a 10-point lead just a few minutes into the frame.
Peterson scored twice, including once off a turnover, while Best added a three and a jumper to make it 17-9. A bucket from Sinclair made it 19-9 before the Lady Warriors had a chance to take stock of the situation.
Things only got worse as the Lady Warriors failed to score in the second quarter. The Lady Vikings finished out the quarter with a 20-0 run to go up 29-9 at the half.
“Glendale played good basketball tonight and we didn’t,” said West Branch head coach Justin Koleno. “They shot well, were patient, and were more physical. That run in the second quarter deflated us and we never quite found it again.
“It’s an odd thing to say after a blowout, but I would love to run that game back. You don’t get any mulligans though and this night was their night –not ours.”
Things didn’t get much better after the half, as Glendale continued its run with six straight points to go up 36-9.
West Branch finally got on the board when Jenna Mertz got fouled and made both her free throws.
The Lady Vikings finished out the quarter on a 6-0 run, triggering the running clock with 59.0 to play in the quarter.
West Branch did find some offense in the fourth quarter, getting a three from Allison Shingledecker and eight points from Mertz, who finished the night with 14.
Glendale senior Ariann Richards had a three of her own, as both she and Cindy Richards got in the game after being honored before it started.
“We had really good guard play with Riley and Alyssa,” Kuhn said. “Casey is our floor general out there and she does a good job of getting everyone in position.
“And, once again, I thought we had really good bench play from Kaprice and Breann.
“We played a complete game tonight and they needed a real good game to seal the Mo Valley League and they did what they needed to do.”
Glendale improved 12-7 overall, 8-5 in the Inter County Conference and 7-0 in the MVL. The Lady Vikings host Juniata Valley on Thursday.
West Branch dropped to 8-9 overall, 3-8 in the ICC and 4-2 in the MVL. The Lady Warriors travel to Curwensville on Thursday. The teams will play the rest of the first game that was suspended at 4 p.m. and the originally scheduled varsity game at 7.
West Branch—22
Shingledecker 2 0-2 6, Mertz 4 5-6 14, Godin 0 0-0 0, Cowder 1 0-2 2, Betts 0 0-0 0, Guglielmi 0 0-2 0, Williams 0 0-0 0, Smeal 0 0-0 0, Glover 0 0-0 0. Totals: 7 5-12 22.
Glendale—58
C. Kuhn 1 0-0 3, Best 5 0-0 11, Sinclair 1 4-4 6, Easterling 6 7-8 19, Peterson 7 1-2 16, B. Kuhn 0 0-0 0, Cavalet 0 0-0 0, A. Richards 1 0-0 3, C. Richards 0 0-0 0, Rydbom 0 0-0 0, Holes 0 0-0 0, Markel 0 0-0 0. Totals: 21 12-14 58.
Three-pointers: Shingledecker 2, Mertz. C. Kuhn, Best, Peterson, A. Richards.
Score by Quarters
West Branch 9 0 2 11—22
Glendale 9 20 13 16—58