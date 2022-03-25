FLINTON — After going 0-15 last season, the Glendale baseball team hopes to improve despite the limited experience on its roster.
The Vikings, who are under the direction of new coach Kevin Zimmerman, have just three juniors on the team. The rest of the squad is made up of sophomores and freshmen, including some players that don’t have a lot of baseball experience.
But Zimmerman is excited about the opportunity to coach at Glendale.
“I have a passion for teaching the game of baseball and working with young people,” he said. “As a recently retired educator from public schools, I have the time and energy to do what I love.
“I was a long-time player and coach, but still consider myself a student of the game. I have many years of coaching young and adult teams as well as high school baseball at Conestoga Valley and Lancaster Country Day School.”
The Vikings return juniors Tannor Holes, Logan Ruffaner and Mason Peterson, as well as sophmores Bryson Davis, Jacob Lukehart, Troy Misuira, Connor Potutschnig and Frank Visnofsky.
“We have eight returning letterwinners,” said Zimmerman. “Much of our talent base and leadership is with these players. We are hopeful that all of our returning players will contribute to our success.”
Troy Misiura is the top hitter back, finishing second on the team in average to brother Garret, who graduated.
Misiura hit .351 with 13 hits and eight runs scored. He was also the team’s top pitcher, logging 25 2/3 innings. He struck out 24 batters and allowed just two walks in 11 appearances.
“Troy Misiura, Mason Peterson and Landen McGarvey will anchor the pitching staff,” Zimmerman said. “Tannor Holes, Connor Potutschnig and Jacob Lukehart will see plenty of action out of the bullpen.”
Misiura will play short when he isn’t pitching, while Peterson will be in the infield. Holes will be the second baseman, while McGarvey will be the team’s first baseman. Lukehart will play right field, while Potutschnig will be the catcher.
Davis will anchor centerfield, while Visnofsky, Joey Kitko, Landen Gallaher, Kenny Fishel and Ben Rivera will all be in the outfield.
Jimmy Sutton can play in either the infield or the outfield.
“We have no seniors and three juniors on our roster, so the large majority of our players, as well as six of our starters are freshmen or sophomores,” said Zimmerman. “I think our most experienced underclassmen will play well at the varsity level. Several of our younger players have little baseball experience and are learning the fundamentals of the game.”
Zimmerman said he has been pleased with the group so far.
“As a team we have very positive attitudes and a great work ethic,” he said. “It has been a pleasure working with his group of student athletes and watching them improve.
“We will continue to work on both a player’s individual skills as well as getting better as a team. Pitching, hitting as well as overall team depth are areas of opportunity.”
Zimmerman will be assisted by Scott Misiura.
Glendale opens the season today, hosting West Branch.
Roster
Juniors
*Tannor Holes, *Logan Ruffaner, *Mason Peterson.
Sophomores
*Bryson Davis, Kenny Fishel, *Jacob Lukehart, *Troy Misuira, *Connor Potutschnig, *Frank Visnofsky, Ben Rivera.
Freshmen
Landen Gallaher, Joseph Kitko, Landen McGarvey, Jim Sutton.
*Denotes returning letterwinners
Schedule
March
25—West Branch. 29—at Williamsburg. 31—Curwensville.
April
1—Bishop Carroll. 5—at Bellwood-Antis. 6—Homer-Center. 7—Moshannon Valley. 11—at Harmony. 12—at Mount Union. 19—Juniata Valley. 21—at West Branch. 26—Williamsburg. 27—Harmony. 28—at Curwensville.
May
3—Bellwood-Antis. 5—vs. Portage at Curve Classic, Altoona. 6—vs. TBA at Curve Classic, Altoona. 9—at Moshannon Valley. 10—Mount Union. 12—at Juniata Valley.
All games begin at 4:30 p.m. unless noted.