FLINTON — After going 1-17 with its third coach in less than four years, the Glendale baseball team will be under the direction of another new head coach this season.
Luckily, it’s a familiar face in Scott Misiura, who has been an assistant, including last season.
“Our baseball program has been suffering for several years now,” Misiura said. “I believe I can get the program headed in the right direction. We now have a junior high program in place that will play huge benefits for the up coming years.”
Misiura has already had one son graduate from Glendale, in Garret, who will be helping his dad this year.
Younger son Troy is a junior this year and returns as one of the team’s letterwinners.
Coach Misiura has been around most of the kids since they were little, so he said the transition has been easy.
“I have been around most of these kids since the Tee Ball days,” he said. “So we are very familiar with each other.”
Besides Troy Misiura, also back are senior Tannor Holes, juniors Bryson Davis, Jacob Lukehart, Connor Potutschnig and Logan Ruffaner, along with sophomores Landon Gallaher, Landen McGarvey and Jimmy Sutton.
“I have nine returning letterman back this year,” said Coach Misiura. “They need to step up as leaders, play together as a team and most importantly have fun.”
The biggest positive is that Troy Misiura is back as the team’s No. 1 on the mound.
Misiura threw in nine games last season, allowing a total of 32 earned runs in 33 1/3 innings of work for an ERA of 6.72. He also struck out 38 batters.
Misiura struggled with lack of run support last season and went 0-7.
“We have to take the pressure off of Troy, he can’t win games by himself,” said Coach Misiura. “We need to play better defensively, eliminate errors and put the bat on the ball. If we do that we will win games.”
The Vikings will have back three of the team’s basketball players who were injured late in the season.
Holes, Mason Peterson and Potutschnig all missed the final few weeks of the season with leg injuries.
“Mason, Connor and Tannor all had injury’s during late basketball season,” Coach Misiura said. “All three have worked hard to recover and are healthy now.”
Peterson will play infield and pitch, while Potutschnig is the team’s catcher and will also see time on the mound.
Holes will also pitch and is the team’s utility as is Logan Ruffaner.
Britton Spangle is back out after a year off and will pitch and play the infield.
Misiura will likely play shortstop when not pitching, but can play anywhere he is needed.
Davis will play the outfield and back up Potutschnig at catcher.
Lukehart, Ben Rivera and Frank Visnofsky will also see time in the outfield as will Joey Kitko, who is also one of the team’s pitchers.
Jimmy Sutton, Landon Gallaher and Devin Kauffman round out the team’s infielders.
Misiura is the leading hitter back for the Vikings. He had eight hits, five runs scored and four RBIs last season.
Davis was second on the team with a .210 average. He had eight hits, five runs scored and two RBIs. He also added six stolen bases.
Coach Misiura said he is pleased with the progress the team has made so far.
“The boys are having fun and bonding together,” he said. “They have a lot more confidence in themselves.”
The Vikings’ goals this season are to win the Inter County Conference and make the District 6 playoffs.
Misiura will be assisted by Sam Venslosky. Josh Potutschnig, Tyler Holes and Garret Misiura are volunteer coaches.
Glendale opens the season on Tuesday at Curwensville.
Roster
Seniors
*Tannor Holes, Mason Peterson, Britton Spangle.
Juniors
*Bryson Davis, *Jacob Lukehart, *Troy Misiura, *Connor Potutschnig, *Logan Ruffaner, Frank Visnofsky.
Sophomores
*Landon Gallaher, Joey Kitko, Ryder Krise, *Landon McGarvey, Ben Rivera, *Jimmy Sutton.
Freshmen
Devin Kauffman.
*Denotes returning letterwinners.
Schedule
March
28—at Curwensville. 30—Bellwood-Antis.
April
4—at Moshannon Valley. 11—Mount Union. 13—at Juniata Valley. 14—at Ferndale. 18—at West Branch. 19—Harmony. 20—at Williamsburg. 21—at Homer-Center, 7 p.m. 24—Williamsburg. 25—Curwensville. 27—at Bellwood-Antis.
May
2—Moshannon Valley. 3—at Harmony. 4—at Mount Union. 6—at Bishop Carroll, TBA. 9—Juniata Valley. 11—West Branch.
All games begin at 4:30 p.m. unless noted.