CURWENSVILLE — Eli Glass scattered six hits and struck out 15 Curwensville batters Friday evening to lead the Clearfield Legion baseball team to a 6-1 victory in Federation League action.
Glass allowed just five hits through the first six innings with three of them being infield singles. The only walk he issued came with one out in the seventh inning and that batter — Derek Dixon — ended up being the only Curwensville run.
Dixon scored from first on a Lawson Neiswender double. Neiswender had two of Post 505s six hits.
Clearfield got 10 hits off Curwensville starter Bryce Timko, who only gave up two runs through six innings before Post 6 nearly batted around in the seventh.
Blake Prestash led Clearfield with three hits, including two doubles. Hayvin Bumbarger had two hits, including a double, which led to Post 6s first run.
Bumbarger led off the second with a double to right, advanced to third on an Anthony Lopez groundout and scored thanks to a Kam Kushner base hit.
Clearfield threatened with one out in the fourth as Bumbarger, Lopez and Matt Irvin hit consecutive singles. But Timko got a strikeout and a fielder’s choice to get out of the inning.
Post 6 made it 2-0 in the sixth when Elijah Quick scored on an infield error. Quick led off with a walk, stole second, moved to third on a Tyler Mays groundout and scored when Irvin’s ground ball was misplayed.
Curwensville got the leadoff batter on base in the second, fourth and fifth innings off Glass, who didn’t allow any of those runners past first. He struck out the side in the fourth following Shane Sunderlin’s leadoff single and fanned two in both the second and fifth after allowing the leadoff batter to reach.
Post 6 piled on four insurance runs in the seventh after sending eight batters to the plate.
Kyle Elensy led off with a double before Cole Bloom walked. Both batters moved up on a wild pitch and Prestash knocked them in with a double to centerfield.
After a flyout, Hunter Rumsky plated Prestash with a base hit. He later scored on an error.
Curwensville was able to get to Glass for a run in the home half of the seventh.
Dixon drew a walk with one out after getting down in the count 0-2.
After getting the second out on a flyout, Glass had Neiswender in the hole 0-2, but the Post 505 No. 7 batter smashed a double to plate Dixon and spoil Glass’ shutout bid.
Glass finished off the game with his 15th strikeout on his 104th pitch.
Timko threw 144 pitches in his complete game outing. He walked six and struck out seven.
Clearfield improved to 1-2 with the win, while Curwensville slipped to 1-3.
Post 6 is back in action Sunday, hosting the DuBois Rockets at 5.
Post 505 is scheduled to host Rossiter on Sunday, but the Miners have yet to play a Fed League game as many of their players are on the Punxsutawney High School team that is still alive in the PIAA playoffs.
Clearfield—6
Elensky ss 4110, Bloom c 2100, Prestash 1b 3132, Glass p 4000, Rumsky 3b 3111, Quick lf 2100, Bumbarger eh 2120, Mays pr-rf 2000, Lopez 2b 4010, Irvin rf-eh 3010, Kushner cf 3011. Totals: 32-6-10-4.
Curwensville—1
C. Fegert cf 3010, L. Kunkle ss 3000, Sunderlin 3b 3010, Brown eh-c 3010, Dixon 1b-eh 2100, Timko p 3000, Tkacik c-eh 1000, Neiswender 1b 2021, M. Sutika rf 3000, A. Kunkle lf 2010, Finn 2b 2000. Totals: 27-1-6-1.
Score by Innings
Clearfield 010 001 4—6 10 0
Curwensville 000 000 1—1 6 1
Errors—L. Kunkle. LOB—Clearfield 12, Curwensville 6. 2B—Bumbarger, Prestash 2, Elensky; Neiswender. SB—Quick. PO—Irvin (by Timko). WP—Timko 7. PB—Brown.
Pitching
Clearfield: Glass—7 IP, 6 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 15 SO.
Curwensville: Timko—7 IP, 10 H, 6 R, 4 ER, 6 BB, 7 SO.
WP—Glass. LP—Timko.
Time—2:06.