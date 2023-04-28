HYDE — Tyrone’s Ross Gampe kept the Clearfield bats quiet Thursday at the Bison Sports Complex, limiting them to just three hits in an 8-0 shutout.
Gampe needed 91 pitches for the complete game. He struck out five batters and walked just one. Clearfield only had one base runner advance to second base the entire game.
“We knew going in we were facing a tough pitcher,” Clearfield head coach Sid Lansberry said. “He shut us down last year. We didn’t strike out that many times, but the defense made all the plays behind him.
“When your pitcher is throwing hard and working fast and around the plate, that makes the defense better. It happened for us all the time when we had (Brandon) Orsich. He worked just as fast as this kid and the defense was in the game and made better plays.”
Bison starter Hunter Rumsky had his own gem going, allowing just two runs (one earned) on four hits through the first five innings of play.
But Rumsky ran out of gas in the sixth and the Golden Eagles batted around, scoring six times in the frame and chasing the Bison sophomore with just one out in the inning.
“I thought Hunter pitched really well for five innings,” Lansberry said. “But he kind of got tired and that’s when things started happening.”
Tyrone jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the top of the first as a pair of seeing-eye singles and an infield error loaded the baes with nobody out.
An RBI single off the bat of Landon Hamer and a Gage Miller fielder’s choice put the visitors on top 2-0.
But Rumsky picked Hamer off second and got Brandon McClure to ground out to keep the damage to a minimum.
Rumsky settled in after that, enjoying 1-2-3 innings in the second, third and fifth. He did give up a leadoff single in the fourth to Hamer, who stole second and third. But Rumsky stranded him there thanks to a pair of strikeouts and an inning-ending groundout to third baseman Elijah Quick.
Unfortunately for the Bison, Gampe was rolling along as well.
He gave up leadoff single to Hayvin Bumbarger in the second, but got a double play to take care of that. He also surrendered consecutive 2-out singles to Quick and Morgen Billotte in the third, but got a grounder to first to end the threat.
Tyrone put things out of reach in the sixth.
AJ Coleman and Gampe hit consecutive singles to start the frame. Rumsky then hit Coleman in the helmet with a pickoff attempt and the ball rolled into shallow right field, allowing one run to score and Gampe to motor to third.
“That’s the story of our season,” Lansberry said. “I never saw a pickoff play hit a guy in the helmet and result in everybody running around the bases. Our first baseman fell down going after it. What else can go wrong? It sums up the season.”
The turn of events seemed to rattle Rumsky, who allowed an RBI double to Hamer before hitting Miller with a pitch.
After a McClure sac bunt, Kendall Lehner singled to score Hamer and chase Rumsky from the mound.
Christian Welker came on in relief and gave up an RBI fielder’s choice to Nathaniel Patterson before getting Josh Paterson to ground back to him.
After LeGars was hit with a pitch, Coleman hit a 2-0 offering from Welker for a 2-run single to make the score 8-0.
Welker got Gampe to pop out to second baseman Braison Patrick to end the inning.
Other than a one-out walk to Anthony Lopez in the sixth, Gampe did not allow the Bison to get anything going as he finished off the complete game with five straight outs to help the Golden Eagles even their record at 7-7.
“We knew this season was going to be tough with only one senior starting,” Lansberry said. “But we’re not getting any breaks either. And we do need to start hitting a little better.”
Hamer was 4-for-4 with two doubles and two RBIs for Tyrone, while Gampe went 3-for-4.
The rest of the Eagles lineup was just 3-for-23.
Clearfield dipped to 3-10 overall and 1-9 in the Mountain League.
The Bison host Bald Eagle Area on Tuesday.
Tyrone—8
LeGars ss 3110, Coleman cf 4032, Gampe p 4110, Hamer c 4142, Miller lf 3101, B. McClure 3b 3000, Lehner 2b 4111, N. Patterson rf 2100, Seeger ph 1001, J. Paterson dh 3000, C. McClure 1b 0000. Totals: 31-8-10-7.
Clearfield—0
Billotte cf-p 3010, Lopez ss 2000, Bloom c 3000, Bumbarger 1b 3010, Rumsky p-2b-3b 3000, Welker dh-p 2000, Patrick 2b 1000, Domico rf 2000, Irvin ph 1000, Kushner lf-cf 2000, Quick 3b 2010, Mikesell lf 0000. Totals: 24-0-3-0.
Score by Innings
Tyrone 200 006 0—8 9 1
Clearfield 000 000 0—0 3 4
Errors—LeGars; Quick, Rumsky, Bloom, Kushner. LOB—Tyrone 5, Clearfield 4. DP—Tyrone. 2B—Hamer 2. HBP—Miller (by Rumsky), LeGars (by Welker). SAC—B. McClure. SB—Hamer 2, Lehner. WP—Gampe.
Pitching
Tyrone: Gampe—7 IP, 5 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 5 SO.
Clearfield—Rumsky—5 1/3 IP, 8 H, 7 R, 6 ER, 0 BB, 8 SO; Welker—2/3 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 0 SO; Billotte—1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 SO.
WP—Gampe. LP—Rumsky (1-3).
Time—1:40.