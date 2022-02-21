ALTOONA — First-year head coach Justin Fye and his new-look staff found themselves in a tough spot a couple months ago as they took over the Philipsburg-Osceola wrestling program just weeks before the season was set to start.
Making a coaching change that close to a season is a tough ask, especially when you have a senior-laden team that has grown accustomed to the previous regime. Fye, the elementary principal in the school district, is no stranger to the sport though as he led Moshannon Valley to a 93-39 mark in six seasons from 2011-17.
The team responded to Fye and his staff — more familiar faces not unknown to the P-O program — and went 13-7 in the regular season. The true test came this weekend at the District 6 Class AA Wrestling Championships in Altoona though, as P-O pushed seven wrestlers through to the Southwest Regional Tournament and placed fourth in the team standings (157.5 points) behind Forest Hills (205.5), Bald Eagle Area (186) and Tyrone (162.5).
Six of those seven regional qualifiers are seniors, four of whom — Nick Coudriet (2nd, 120), Scott Frantz (3rd, 126), Luke Hughes (5th, 152) and Dom Shaw (5th, 189) — moved past districts for the first time in their careers.
Fellow senior Austin Foster (5th, 145) is now a four-time regional qualifier, while senior heavyweight Chase Klinger moved on for the second time after placing fourth.
The Mounties’ big weekend was headlined by its lone underclassmen regional qualifier, though, as sophomore Marcus Gable captured the 132-pound weight class for his first D-6 title after making the drop there for the postseason. He was at 138 all regular season.
Gable, who went 2-0 with a pair of bonus points wins Friday, reached Saturday’s final with a 6-2 victory against Progressland foe George Campbell of Glendale in the semifinals.
After a scoreless first period, Gable grabbed the lead in the second with a reversal from the bottom position before adding a pair of nearfall points. Campbell fought for a reversal of his own late in the period as Gable took a 4-2 lead into the third.
Campbell chose to start neutral, and the duo battled on their feet for the entire period before Gable scored a takedown with eight seconds left to seal the win and punch his ticket to the finals against top-seeded Ashton Sipes of Tyrone.
That championship bout was even tighter, with Gable using a big third period to rally to claim the crown.
Sipes opened the scoring with a takedown just 22 seconds in and led 2-1 after one period. Sipes chose neutral in the second and the pair battled on their feet the full two minutes as Sipes took that 2-1 lead to the third.
That’s when things went a little haywire, for lack of a better term.
Sipes was called for two cautions and Gable one on the start before the third period actually got underway.
When it did, Gable needed just eight seconds to escape to even the score at 2-2. The Mountie then took down Sipes with 1:19 to go to take a 4-2 lead.
Gable saw that lead grow on a restart when Sipes was hit with his third caution, giving the Mountie a point with 43 seconds remaining before Gable was called for his second caution.
Sipes managed to escape with 31 seconds left, but Gable held him off from there for a 5-3 victory. Gable went 4-0 on the weekend to improve to 31-6 on the year. Gable was third at districts a year ago.
“We had seven guys seeded in the Top 6, so you figure you have a chance to get seven guys to go,” said Fye. “But, when seeds are all based on a point system, sometimes the best guys aren’t at the right seeds and are in the heart of the bracket with someone else who is good.
“But, I felt our guys had a great weekend. We wrestled really, really well (Friday) and came out today (Saturday) and wrestled well again. We won just about every match there in the placement matches, so that was a good way to end the tournament.
“Every single guy stepped up and had some good matches and some big wins, including Marcus winning the championship. He started out a little slow (in finals), but then he pushed the pace. He went to the next step there in the second period and kept pushing the pace. He just stayed in good positions and didn’t get too frustrated.
“I know he wanted to score a little more, but right now just coming out and winning that match is really important. To get him a district championship was nice and something he’s worked for and was one of his goals this year.”
Gable was joined in the finals by Coudriet, who notched a pair of pins to reach the finals at 120 as the second seed.
Coudriet, who had a bye into the quarterfinals, needed just 47 seconds to pin United’s Michael Monty on Friday, then decked Penns Valley’s Colten Shunk (No. 3 seed) in 3:03 in Saturday’s semifinals.
That semifinal win wasn’t as easy as it might look though, as Shunk actually held a 2-0 lead entering the second period. Coudriet chose top in the second period though, and capitalized on that decision when he pinned Shunk just past the midway point of the period to reach his first district final.
His run ended there though, as top-seeded Coen Bainey of Bald Eagle Area topped the Mountie, 9-1, for the 120-pound title — his third in three years.
Coudriet didn’t back down though and nearly hit a big move for a takedown and possible back points in the early moments, only to see Bainey fight off the move before at least two points were awarded. Bainey then notched a takedown himself with 49 seconds left in the first period and controlled things from there.
“Coudriet had a good (finals) match, but Coen Bainey is one of the tougher kids in this tournament,” said Fye. “Nick has had a lot of confidence this year, especially on his feet. He wanted to wrestle Coen today, but it just didn’t come out the way we wanted it too. The goal is to move on and he was able to do that.”
Beyond those two, Frantz was the next big story of the weekend.
The Mountie senior, who entered the tourney as the No. 5 seed with a 13-14 record, went 4-1 on the weekend to capture third place at 126.
He notched a pair of pins on Friday to reach the semifinals, but his run in the winners’ bracket ended there Saturday morning as top-seeded Trent Hoover of Penn Cambria pinned him in 1:23 in the semifinals. Hoover went on to win the title.
Frantz didn’t hang his head after the loss, though, and bounced back in a big way with a pair of consy bracket wins to finish third. He first beat United’s Colton Henning (7th seed), 9-0, before pulling out a thrilling 7-5 victory against third-seeded Landon Dunsmore of Huntingdon in the consy finals.
Dunsmore looked to have the bout in hand as he held a 5-2 lead entering the final 30 seconds. However, Frantz escaped with 29 seconds to go, then took Dunsmore down to his back in the closing moments.
The referee slapped the mat for a pin as the final buzzer sounded. After conferring, officials ruled the pin came after the buzzer, but Frantz was awarded two points for a takedown and two nearfall points, which gave him a wild 7-5 victory to take home third place.
“Frantz had a great tournament,” said Fye. “He was seeded fifth coming into the tournament, but he still wrestled well and beat some guys that maybe earlier in the year he wouldn’t have beaten. He has a good gas tank and will go hard all six minutes. I felt all our guys conditioning was really good.”
Klinger, who made the semifinals, was P-O’s only other wrestler to reach the third-place match and finished fourth as part of a 3-2 weekend as the No. 4 seed. He dropped a tough 4-2 contest to second-seeded Karter Quick of Central Cambria in the consy finals. All three of Klinger’s wins came by fall. Quick pinned the Mountie in the regular season.
Foster and Hughes both reached the semifinals at 145 and 152, respectively, with a pair of wins on Friday to guarantee their regional trips. Saturday didn’t go quite as well, as both lost their first two bouts of the day to drop into the fifth-place match at their respective weights.
However, both regrouped and ended the weekend on a high note by winning their match to place fifth.
Foster, the No. 4 seed at 145, made an early statement in his semifinal bout against top-seeded Ty Watson of Penns Valley. Foster led 2-0 after one period, then put Watson his back for a four-point move in the second.
Unfortunately, he was unable to complete the pin, and Watson promptly reversed Foster to his back and stuck the Mountie in 3:17 while still trailing 6-3 in the bout.
Foster then lost 4-1 to Tyrone’s Reese Wood in the consy semifinals but closed out his day by pinning Huntingdon’s Devin Grubb in 50 seconds to claim fifth place.
Hughes, the No. 2 seed at 152, suffered an even tougher loss in his semifinal bout against River Valley’s Cole Stuchal, the third seed. The pair wrestled a scoreless six minutes after riding each other out in the second and third periods.
However, it was Stuchal who came up with a takedown 12 seconds into overtime to get the win and move on the the finals, where he was pinned by Forest Hills’ Jackson Arrington in 1:38.
Hughes was then pinned in the consy semis by Bellwood’s Xander Shank (in 2:07) but bounced back to pull out a tough 2-1 win vs. Bald Eagle’s Mason Reese in the fifth-place bout. The Mountie made a second-period reversal stand up in the match.
The Mounties’ final qualifier is Shaw, who went 2-1 on Friday before opening Saturday in the consolation bracket. It was there he captured a pair of wins — 9-2 vs. Bellwood’s Jason Pluebell and 7-4 vs. Mount Union’s Josh Ryan — to punch his ticket to regionals.
Shaw (No. 6 seed) was then pinned in the consy semis by Penns Valley’s Hunter Lyons (No. 4 seed) in 2:09. The Mountie then won fifth place by medical forfeit against Penn Cambria’s Austin Wagner (3rd seed), who was hurt during his semifinal bout and defaulted out of the tournament with a regional spot wrapped up. It is unknown if he’ll be able to compete in two weeks at regionals at Peters Township High School.
Philipsburg-Osceola nearly had two more regional qualifiers as well, as freshman Sammy McDonald and Hunter Kephart each fell one win sort.
McDonald, the 10th seed at 106, put together a 3-2 weekend and pinned Cambria Heights’ Hunter Jones in 1:37 to win the seventh-place bout. McDonald is the first alternate for regionals and would go if any of the Top 6 are forced to pull out prior to the event.
Kephart, the 9th seed at 113, went 1-3 and finished eighth on the weekend.
All told, P-O had 11 wrestlers reach Saturday. Sophomore Nate Fleck (138) and senior Jimmy Richtscheit (160) were the only Mounties to lose their first bouts Saturday and be eliminated.