CURWENSVILLE — After throwing 201 pitches in a 10-inning loss to West Branch on Monday, Curwensville pitcher Joslynne Freyer was back at Tuesday, starting both ends of a doubleheader with visiting Harmony.
The Lady Tide senior certainly showed no signs of being tired from the marathon outing as she came a hit batter away from being perfect in both games against the Lady Owls.
Freyer tossed a three-inning perfect game in the opener as Curwensville picked up a 22-0 Mercy Rule win, then followed that up with a 3-inning, no-hitter against the Lady Owls in a 16-0 Mercy Rule win in the night cap.
The only baserunner Freyer allowed came with one out in the third inning of Game 2 when she hit Lexi Arnold with a pitch.
“She was on fire,” Harmony head coach Matt Woods said. “We’ve been hitting the ball pretty well lately, but she did a nice job keeping us off the bases.”
Freyer struck out 16 batters (eight in each game). Harmony cleanup hitter Sierra Yarnall put the ball in play in both her at bats, flying out to Lady Tude centerfielder Taylor Luzier in Game 1, then grounding out to Curwensville third baseman MacKenzie Wall in Game 2.
“I was just impressed that my pitcher was able to throw as well as she did after throwing as many pitches as she did the night before,” Curwensville head coach Allen Leigey said.
While Freyer was stifling the Lady Owl bats, her offense was giving her plenty of support.
Curwensville had a 16-run inning in the first game and came up with a 15-run inning in the second.
The Lady Tide finished the day with 19 hits, while drawing 18 walks. They also reached by getting hit with a pitch six times.
Teagan Harzinski and Natalie Wischuck each had two hits in Game 1. Wall scored three runs and had three RBIs, while Luzier and Wischuck each scored twice and knocked in two.
Shyanne Rudy had the lone extra-base hit in the opener, hitting a triple. She also scored two runs. Maddie Butler walked twice and was hit by a pitch and scored three times. Ava Olosky added a 2-run, pinch-hit single.
Freyer and Addison Butler each had two hits in the second game. Freyer knocked in three runs, while Butler scored two and added two RBIs. Butler also scored twice in Game 1 as Freyer’s courtesy runner.
Kaylie Shaw had that role in Game 2 and scored three times. Harzinski clubbed a triple in night cap, driving in three on the play. Wischuck was 1-for-1 with a double. She ended the day going 3-for-3 with three runs and three RBIs. Olosky had another pinch-hit, two-run single. Rylee Wiggins was hit by a pitch twice, walked once and scored two runs.
With the win, the Lady Tide finished the regular season with a record of 11-9 and went 4-4 in the Moshannon Valley League. They also got one final tuneup before beginning play in the District 9 class 2A playoffs next week.
“I’m happy we got to play today,” Leigey said. “I’m happy Harmony came down to play us. Their A.D. called me and said they might only have eight players (Harmony did have nine), but I said bring them down. I give them credit.
“And their pitcher (Jaylee Beck) isn’t too bad. She just needs a little work with her location. She has some speed and it wasn’t bad. If she gets a little better at locating, she’ll be fine.”
Harmony ended its season 0-15 and 0-8 in the MVL.
“We have a very young team, but they are motivated,” Woods said. “They want to work and get better. They’re a fun team to coach.”
Harmony—0
Winings c 1000, Sward 1b 1000, Beck p 1000, Yarnall 2b 1000, Davis ss 1000, Sheredy 3b 1000, Oldaker lf 1000, Arnold cf 1000, Lynch rf 1000. Totals: 9-0-0-0.
Curwensville—22
Luzier cf 3212, Freyer p 3011, A. Butler cr 0200, Rudy 2b 1211, Young 2b 1101, Wall 3b 3313, Harzinski 1b 3322, M. Butler c 0301, Knepp ph 1000, Wiggins rf 1212, Olosky 1b 1112, Wischuck ss 2222, Shaw lf 1101, Reitz ph 1000. Totals: 21-22-10-19.
Score by Innings
Harmony 000— 0 0 5
Curwensville 6(16)0—22 10 0
Errors—Arnold, Winings, Sheredy 3. LOB—Harmony 0, Curwensville 5. 3B—Rudy. HBP—M. Butler, Wiggins, Young. SB—A. Butler, Harzinski, Wall. WP—Beck 5.
Pitching
Harmony: Beck—2 IP, 12 H, 22 R, 16 ER, 9 BB, 3 SO.
Curwensville: Freyer—3 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 8 SO.
WP—Freyer. LP—Beck (0-13).
Time—1:01.
Curwensville—16
Luzier cf 2210, Freyer p 3023, Shaw cr 0300, Rudy 2b 2111, Young 2b 2100, Wall 3b 0201, Hullihen ph 0000, Harzinski 1b 2113, Olosky 1b 2012, M. Butler c 2101, Wiggins lf 0200, A. Butler rf 2222, Knepp ph 1000, Wischuck ss 1111, Reitz ph 1000. Totals: 20-16-9-14.
Harmony—0
Winings 3b 2000, Sward 1b 1000, Beck ss-p 1000, Yarnall 2b 1000, Davis cf-ss 1000, Sheredy lf 1000, Oldaker p-cf 1000, Arnold c 0000, Lynch rf 1000. Totals: 9-0-0-0.
Score by Innings
Curwensville 1(15)0—16 9 0
Harmony 000— 0 0 4
Errors—Winings, Oldaker, Yarnell, Arnold. LOB—Curwensville 7, Harmony 1. DP—Harmony. 2B—Wischuck. 3B—Harzinski. HBP—Wall, Wiggins 2; Arnold. SB—A. Butler, Wischuck. WP—Oldaker 4, Beck 2. PB—Arnold.
Pitching
Curwensville: Freyer—3 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 8 SO.
Harmony: Oldaker—1 IP, 7 H, 15 R, 14 ER, 7 BB, 0 SO; Beck—2 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 3 SO.
WP—Freyer (11-9). LP—Oldaker (0-2).
Time—1:15.